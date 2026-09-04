US targets three Turkey-based entities with Iran-related sanctions

The United States (US) Treasury Department issued new Iran-related sanctions on Friday, targeting three Turkey-based entities, according to the department’s website.

The entities targeted are Golden Global Portfoy Yonetimi Anonim Sirketi, Golden Global Varlik Kiralama Anonim Sirketi, and Golden Global Yatirim Bankasi Anonim Sirketi.

The Treasury Department also issued a license to allow the wind down of transactions with the sanctioned entities.

The action is the latest in the Trump administration’s campaign to economically pressure Tehran six months into Washington’s war with Iran, which has pushed energy prices higher worldwide.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who last month announced an “economic onslaught” against Iran’s financial links, has said Washington is seeking to force Tehran back to the negotiating table.