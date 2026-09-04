Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsISRO EOS-05 LaunchAsian Games 2026Nepal FloodsCable Stock CrashNatural Disaster InsuranceESDS Software sharesNSE IPODelhi weather forecast
Home / World News / US targets three Turkey-based entities with Iran-related sanctions

US targets three Turkey-based entities with Iran-related sanctions

The entities targeted are Golden Global Portfoy Yonetimi Anonim Sirketi, Golden Global Varlik Kiralama Anonim Sirketi, and Golden Global Yatirim Bankasi Anonim Sirketi

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US aims to force Iran back to talks
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the US aims to force Iran back to talks
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 10:21 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The United States (US) Treasury Department issued new Iran-related sanctions on Friday, targeting three Turkey-based entities, according to the department’s website.
 
The entities targeted are Golden Global Portfoy Yonetimi Anonim Sirketi, Golden Global Varlik Kiralama Anonim Sirketi, and Golden Global Yatirim Bankasi Anonim Sirketi.
 
The Treasury Department also issued a license to allow the wind down of transactions with the sanctioned entities.
 
The action is the latest in the Trump administration’s campaign to economically pressure Tehran six months into Washington’s war with Iran, which has pushed energy prices higher worldwide.
 
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who last month announced an “economic onslaught” against Iran’s financial links, has said Washington is seeking to force Tehran back to the negotiating table.
 
Last week, Washington moved to cut off Egyptian lender Banque Misr’s branches in the United Arab Emirates from US dollar transactions over their dealings with Iran. In an interview with Reuters on Sunday, Bessent said the Treasury Department was likely to roll out new secondary sanctions every week, initially focusing on banks, as part of a broader campaign to intensify economic pressure on Iran.
  
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

World food prices rise in August to their highest since late 2022: FAO

A year after Armani's death, firm faces challenge of 'inevitable evolution'

Nepal floods: Death toll rises to 1,295; two workers rescued from tunnel

Australia eyes space-sector tie-ups in India; 3-5 deals likely next week

Jordan caught in crossfire as Iran targets bases hosting US forces

Topics :United StatesTurkeyIran

First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 10:21 PM IST

Next Story