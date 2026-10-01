CJP to launch protests from Oct 2, seeks CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will begin protests from October 2, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, party founder Abhijeet Dipke said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Mumbai Press Club, Dipke said the CJP will hold a protest at Shivaji Park in Dadar on October 2.

“CEC Gyanesh Kumar must resign and a criminal case should be registered against him,” Dipke was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He said the protests will continue until Kumar steps down as the head of the Election Commission.

“Protests will be held in Goa, Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. If he does not resign, then a protest will be held at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi from October end,” Dipke said, as reported by PTI.

Dipke demands changes in CEC appointment process

Dipke also demanded that the appointment of the CEC be made through a transparent process with the involvement of civil society.

He also called for the 2025 voter list to be frozen, saying it should not be “tampered with further”.

Opposition parties have sought Kumar’s resignation

Several opposition parties have criticised CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanded his resignation.

The demands came after it emerged that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had recorded objections on at least 14 occasions over 10 months to decisions and orders. Some objections stated that certain decisions or orders had been issued without their knowledge.

Rejecting the claims, the poll panel has said the three-member commission took decisions, including those related to the SIR of electoral rolls, unanimously.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (UBT) will hold a morcha against the Election Commission in Mumbai on October 4.

(With inputs from PTI)