Gandhi Jayanti 2026: Are banks open on October 2? Check holiday status

India will be observing Gandhi Jayanti on Saturday, October 2, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. The day is globally celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence, inspired by Gandhi’s lifelong commitment to peace and truth.

Gandhi Jayanti will be observed as a holiday in many public institutions and offices across the country.

Will banks remain closed tomorrow on Gandhi Jayanti?

A total of ten weekday holidays fall in October, starting with Gandhi Jayanti on Saturday, October 2, being the first weekday bank holiday of the month.

Will online banking and UPI work on October 2?

The bank holiday applies to physical branches and does not stop most digital banking services. UPI, internet banking, mobile banking and other online services are expected to remain available on the holiday.

ATMs will also remain operational, although cash availability can vary depending on location and replenishment schedules.

Customers with time-sensitive transactions should, however, account for possible delays in services that require branch processing.

Will stock markets be open on October 2?

Indian equity markets will also remain closed on Friday for Gandhi Jayanti. The BSE and NSE will not conduct regular trading, with market activity resuming on the next scheduled trading day, according to their websites.

October is also a holiday-heavy month for banks, with several closures later in the month linked to Dussehra, Durga Puja and other regional festivals. The exact dates vary across states and banking centres, so customers should check the RBI calendar applicable to their location before planning branch visits.