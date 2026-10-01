Thursday, October 01, 2026 | 03:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Gandhi Jayanti 2026: Are banks open on October 2? Check holiday status

Gandhi Jayanti 2026: Are banks open on October 2? Check holiday status

Bank branches will remain shut on Friday for Gandhi Jayanti, while digital banking services and ATMs will continue to operate across the country

Bank holiday on Gandhi Jayanti

Banks will observe a holiday on Gandhi Jayanti (File photo)

Unis Ahmad Dar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2026 | 3:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India will be observing Gandhi Jayanti on Saturday, October 2, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. The day is globally celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence, inspired by Gandhi’s lifelong commitment to peace and truth. 
 
Gandhi Jayanti will be observed as a holiday in many public institutions and offices across the country.
 

Will banks remain closed tomorrow on Gandhi Jayanti?

 
Gandhi Jayanti is designed as a national holiday in India. Consequently, all public sector, private sector, foreign, and cooperative bank branches will remain closed across the country, as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar.
 
 
A total of ten weekday holidays fall in October, starting with Gandhi Jayanti on Saturday, October 2, being the first weekday bank holiday of the month.
 

Will online banking and UPI work on October 2?

 
The bank holiday applies to physical branches and does not stop most digital banking services. UPI, internet banking, mobile banking and other online services are expected to remain available on the holiday.

Also Read

Indian Oil

IndianOil brings packaged water to the pump in a non-fuel revenue push

Modi, Narendra Modi

Prevented another 9/11-like attack: PM Modi hails Capt Smit Machchhar

Adam Back: Bitcoin pioneer, Blockstream co-founder and Satoshi debate

Who is Adam Back, the Bitcoin pioneer behind Blockstream and Liquid?

Personal Loan

Digital NBFC loan book hits Rs 1.54 trn, up 28% in a year: Report

Smit Machchhar stable after Flydubai co-pilot cockpit attack

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar stable after Flydubai flight cockpit attack

 
ATMs will also remain operational, although cash availability can vary depending on location and replenishment schedules.
 
Customers with time-sensitive transactions should, however, account for possible delays in services that require branch processing.
 

Will stock markets be open on October 2?

 
Indian equity markets will also remain closed on Friday for Gandhi Jayanti. The BSE and NSE will not conduct regular trading, with market activity resuming on the next scheduled trading day, according to their websites.
 
October is also a holiday-heavy month for banks, with several closures later in the month linked to Dussehra, Durga Puja and other regional festivals. The exact dates vary across states and banking centres, so customers should check the RBI calendar applicable to their location before planning branch visits.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

Must bring youth into public services: PM at UPSC centenary celebrations

gavel

Senior citizens can seek eviction of children from property: Delhi HC

organ donation

Organ donation in India: How the system works and what law says

Stubble burning continues across Delhi's neighbouring states

Delhi winter pollution: CAQM calls for checks on vehicles, stubble burning

A Booth Level Officer (BLO) verifies voter details during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls

ECINET, ERONET explained: How Election Commission's voter roll systems work

Topics : Banking News Holiday Trading Holidays Gandhi Jayanti 2017 BS Web Reports

Buzzing :

Stock Market Crash LIVEStocks to WatchAsian Games 2026 LIVEWhy are markets down?Flydubai cockpit attackWho is Smit MachchharIND vs SL live streaming52-week lows todayIMD Weather Forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 3:14 PM IST