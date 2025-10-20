Trump tariffs may cost firms $1.2 trn, consumers to bear burden: S&P Global

S&P has revised its January 1 estimates, projecting company expenses for this year to reach $53 trillion, reported Fortune.

"Revenue expectations have risen — but earnings expectations have fallen — producing a 64-basis-point contraction in margin, according to 15,000 sell-side analysts contributing to the S&P Capital IQ and Visible Alpha Estimates," the report said, adding that if similar trends affect firms without sell-side coverage, the cost shock could exceed $1.2 trillion in lost profits.

It highlighted that the trillion-dollar financial pressure comes from multiple sources. "Tariffs and trade barriers act as taxes on supply chains and divert cash to governments; logistics delays and freight costs compound the effect. Wage inflation and energy prices transfer income to labour and producers. Rising capital expenditure, particularly in AI infrastructure, redirects corporate cash flow toward investment," the report said.

"Collectively, these forces represent a systemic transfer of wealth from corporate profits to workers, suppliers, governments, and infrastructure investors," it added.

Of the total cost, the report stated, two-thirds will be passed on to the consumers via higher prices, while one-third ($315 billion) is absorbed internally through lower earnings.