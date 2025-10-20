Home / World News / China's Communist Party begins key meet; to finalise 5-year plan, tariffs

China's Communist Party begins key meet; to finalise 5-year plan, tariffs

The closed-door gathering known as the fourth plenum is expected to last four days and will discuss and put the final touches on China's next five-year plan, a blueprint for 2026-2030

China Flag, China
The gathering also may coincide with personnel changes. Since it's held behind closed doors, details may come days or weeks later. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Hong Kong
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 11:52 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

China's ruling Communist Party on Monday commences a key meeting to finalise a new five-year plan amid concerns over an economic slowdown driven by US trade tensions and a sweeping purge at the top of the military.

The Communist Party of China, headed by President Xi Jinping, began the three-day meeting of the plenary session, considered to be the most important in the current context of growing strategic competition with the US.

According to the data released on Monday, China's economy grew at 4.8 per cent, the slowest pace this year compared to the previous quarters.

The slowdown of the world's second-largest economy was attributed to its growing trade conflict over the tariff war initiated by US President Donald Trump, blunting China's exports to America, one of its major markets.

The data for this quarter was the weakest pace of growth since the third quarter of 2024.

The economy slowed down from a 5.2 per cent pace of growth in the previous quarter, but close to the official annual target of five per cent GDP for this year, figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday.

The slowdown was a concern for the CPC as it will further deepen the increasing unemployment, especially that of youth, which was stated to be around 20 per cent.

Official media announced that the plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the CPC, comprising 370 members, began its deliberations on Monday.

President Xi Jinping, who is also the General Secretary of the party, delivered a work report and expounded on the Party leadership's draft proposals for the formulation of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for national economic and social development, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Besides the prevailing economic situation, the new five-year plan, the high-powered body, also called plenum, with party leaders from across the country, is expected to discuss the shifting global strategic environment with Trump's efforts to expand the US global leadership, challenging China's influence, especially in the global south.

The closed-door plenary session, being held in Beijing from October 20-23, will discuss major issues related to the formulation of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) for national economic and social development, according to an earlier official announcement.

Discussions on the new five-year plan were expected to factor in the continued slowdown of the economy, with stagnated domestic consumption, the excess capacity of new productive forces, especially the E-Vehicles produced in large volumes, and the impact of Trump's tariffs and export curbs on them.

The thrust of the five-year plan was expected to boost growth to focus on job creation as the unemployment rate is steadily climbing, causing concern to the CPC leadership.

Chinese President Xi Jinping stepped up his sweeping anti-corruption campaign in the military by expelling two top Generals along with seven other top officials ahead of the plenary meeting, sparking speculation of a purge in the party.

The CPC retains overall control of the military whose top brass are part of the influential bodies of the party.

Last week, the second ranking General of the military He Weidong, who is also a member of the Political Bureau the top decision making body of the CPC and Vice chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) the overall high command of the Chinese military, have been expelled from the CPC and military service along with Miao Hua, who is also a CMC member.

A spokesperson of the Chinese Defence Ministry, Col Zhang Xiaogang, said that besides the two top Generals, seven former senior military officials have also been expelled from the CPC and military.

The seven expelled officials were three-star Generals holding key posts in the military.

Zhang said investigations found that the military officials had seriously violated party discipline and corruption, and they are also suspected of major duty-related crimes.

They were expected to be replaced by new military officials during the plenary meeting.

In power for the last 12 years, Xi carried out a massive crackdown on corruption and indiscipline in which over a million officials and dozens of top brass of the military were punished, which critics say helped to consolidate his power in the party and the military.

In his recent speeches, Xi has been asking the party to take a forward-looking approach and consider the impact of the changing international landscape on China in the backdrop of the Trump tariff war on China and other countries.

The plenary session is being held ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea, where Xi is expected to meet Trump on the sidelines.

The two leaders spoke over the phone recently, and Trump claimed Xi approved a proposal for the US to acquire a major share of popular Chinese media app TikTok, but relations nosedived again after China strengthened controls of key rare-earth metals and related technologies.

The two countries are holding talks to reach a new trade deal over Trump's tariffs.

The plenary meeting is also expected to discuss the eventful past few weeks during which China held the SCO summit in Tianjin from August 31-September 1, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin took part.

Modi's visit to China, his first in seven years, was regarded as significant and took place against the backdrop of growing discord between the US and India, especially over India's oil imports from Russia. He and Xi held in-depth talks on the SCO sidelines to revive stalled relations after the Eastern Ladakh military standoff.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump flags rare earths, fentanyl, soybeans ahead of China trade talks

South Korea seeks to arrest online scam suspects repatriated from Cambodia

EU energy ministers push to ban all Russian gas by 2027 amid US pressure

Gaza peace deal brokered by Trump faces collapse as violence resumes

Tropical storm Fengshen kills seven, displaces 22,000 in Philippines

Topics :ChinaCommunist partyChina economyXi Jinping

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story