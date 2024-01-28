Home / World News / US to announce billions in subsidies for advanced chips, says report

US to announce billions in subsidies for advanced chips, says report

Among the likely recipients of the subsidies, Intel has projects underway in Arizona, Ohio, New Mexico, and Oregon that will cost more than $43.5 billion, the paper said

The first award was announced in December, of over $35 million to a BAE Systems facility in Hampshire to produce chips for fighter planes, part of a $39 billion "Chips for America" subsidy program approved by the U.S. Congress in 2022
Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 10:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

President Joe Biden's administration is expected to award billions of dollars in subsidies in coming weeks to top semiconductor companies including Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to help build new factories in the U.S., the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.
 
The forthcoming announcements aim to kick-start manufacturing of advanced semiconductors that power smartphones, artificial intelligence, and weapons systems, the WSJ reported, citing industry executives familiar with the negotiations.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The executives expect some announcements to come before Biden's State of the Union address on March 7, according to the report.
 
Among the likely recipients of the subsidies, Intel has projects underway in Arizona, Ohio, New Mexico, and Oregon that will cost more than $43.5 billion, the paper said.
 
Another likely recipient, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) has two plants under construction near Phoenix for a total investment of $40 billion. South Korea's Samsung Electronics, also a contender, has a $17.3 billion project in Texas.
Micron Technology, Texas Instruments, and GlobalFoundries count among other top contenders, WSJ added citing industry executives.
 
The U.S. Department of Commerce refused to discuss any potential applicants and declined to comment on any timing reports.
This is a merit-based process with tough commercial negotiations ” CHIPS awards will be entirely dependent upon which projects will advance US economic and national security, a department spokesperson said to Reuters citing a Commerce official.
 
TSMC declined to comment while Intel did not respond to a request.
 
In December last year, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said she would make around a dozen funding awards for semiconductor chips within the next year, including multi-billion dollar announcements that could drastically reshape U.S. chip production.
 
The first award was announced in December, of over $35 million to a BAE Systems facility in Hampshire to produce chips for fighter planes, part of a $39 billion "Chips for America" subsidy program approved by the U.S. Congress in 2022.

Also Read

3-layered security, army snipers: Delhi is ready for Joe Biden's G20 visit

India must emerge as trusted partner in semiconductor sector: Chandrasekhar

Biden rule aims to reduce methane emissions, targeting oil and gas industry

Intel calls off $5.4 bn semiconductor deal after failing to get approvals

US President Joe Biden announces military aid package of $345 mn for Taiwan

Ready to 'break new ground' to solidify ties with France, says Xi

Nepal, China to sign implementation plan of BRI projects: Nepal's Deputy PM

Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso withdraw from West Africa's regional bloc

Disruptions at Red Sea route may hurt auto, electronics production: GTRI

Bangladesh appeals court grants bail to Nobel laureate Yunus in labour case

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Joe Bidensemiconductor industrySubsidiesUnited States governmentChina

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 10:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story