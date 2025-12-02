Home / World News / US to deepen minerals supply chain with 8 nations in AI race with China

US to deepen minerals supply chain with 8 nations in AI race with China

The initiative, which builds on efforts dating back to the first Trump administration, unfolds as the US looks to cut dependence on China

Jacob Helberg
Helberg’s initiative builds upon years of efforts on critical minerals supply chains by prior administrations, largely aimed at helping reduce western dependence on China | Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 7:32 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

By Eric Martin
  The US will seek agreements with eight allied nations as part of a fresh effort to strengthen supply chains for the computer chips and critical minerals needed for AI technology, according to the top State Department official for economic affairs. 
The initiative, which builds on efforts dating back to the first Trump administration, unfolds as the US looks to cut dependence on China. It will begin with a meeting at the White House on Dec. 12 between the US and counterparts from Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, the UK, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Australia, Jacob Helberg, the undersecretary of state for economic affairs, said in an interview. 
 
Helberg, a former adviser at Palantir Technologies Inc., said the summit will focus on reaching agreements across the areas of energy, critical minerals, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, AI infrastructure, and transportation logistics. 
 
Helberg said the countries were chosen for reasons that range from being home to some of the most important semiconductor companies to their critical minerals resources.
 
“It’s clear that right now in AI, it’s a two-horse race — it’s the US and China,” Helberg said. “We want to have a positive, stable relationship with China, but we’re also ready to compete, and we want to make sure that our companies can continue building transformative technologies without being subject to coercive dependencies.”
 
Helberg’s initiative builds upon years of efforts on critical minerals supply chains by prior administrations, largely aimed at helping reduce western dependence on China. The State Department in the first Trump administration launched the US Energy Resource Governance Initiative with the aim of securing supply chains for critical minerals like lithium and cobalt. The Biden administration launched a Minerals Security Partnership that aimed to funnel foreign investment and Western expertise to the mining sectors of developing nations.
 
Even so, the US and other countries have been unable to break China’s stranglehold over rare earth supplies. China is home to more than 90 per cent of global rare earths and permanent magnets refining capacity, compared with just 4 per cent for second-place Malaysia, according to the International Energy Agency, a Paris-based intergovernmental organization.
 
China announced tighter rare earths export controls in early October, only to agree to a one-year suspension after a meeting between Trump and President Xi Jinping. 
 
Helberg said that unlike the Biden-era initiative, which had more than a dozen core countries, his focus is on producer countries. While the first Trump administration initiative focused on critical minerals, it came before the public release of AI platforms like ChatGPT, and the new plan focuses across all layers of the technology involved in AI, not just one, Helberg said.
 
Helberg, 36, was previously senior adviser to Palantir Chief Executive Officer Alex Karp and also co-founded the Hill and Valley Forum, a gathering of tech leaders and US lawmakers focused on national security challenges, especially those related to competition with China and the advancement of AI and other technologies.
 
He framed the work with trusted allies for his AI initiative as an “America centric” strategy, rather than one that’s reactive to China.
 
“Countries who are participating understand the transformative impact of AI, both for the size of a country’s economy, as well as the strengths of a country’s military,” he said. “They want to be a part of the AI boom.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Warner Bros gets mostly cash offer from Netflix, auction to conclude soon

UK, US sign zero-tariff pharma deal in exchange for higher drug spending

Europeans rally round Ukraine as Donald Trump envoy heads to Moscow

SoftBank's Masayoshi Son 'cried' about Nvidia stake sale to fund AI bets

Bangladesh court jails ex-PM Sheikh Hasina for five years in land scam

Topics :Artificial intelligenceUnited StatesChina

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story