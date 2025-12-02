UK, US sign zero-tariff pharma deal in exchange for higher drug spending

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The UK has sealed a deal securing a 0 per cent tariff rate for all UK medicines exported to the US for at least 3 years, officials said Monday, in return for the UK spending more on new medicines.

Under the deal, announced by officials on both sides, the United States government agreed to exempt UK-origin pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical ingredients, and medical technology from import taxes.

The Trump administration said that in return, UK drugs firms committed to invest more in the US and create more jobs.

As part of the deal, the UK government said it will invest around 25 per cent more in new and effective treatments the first major increase in such spending in over two decades.