Home / World News / US to share tech for South Korea's nuclear-powered submarine programme

US to share tech for South Korea's nuclear-powered submarine programme

US nuclear submarine technology is widely regarded as some of the most sensitive and highly guarded technology the military possesses

Donald Trump, Trump
Trump's post on social media comes ahead of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose country possesses nuclear submarines (Photo:PTI)
AP Gyeongju (South Korea)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 7:45 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The United States will share closely held technology to allow South Korea to build a nuclear-powered submarine, President Donald Trump said on social media on Thursday after meeting with the country's president.

President Lee Jae Myung stressed to Trump in their Wednesday meeting that the goal was to modernize the alliance with the US, noting plans to increase military spending to reduce the financial burden on America. The South Korean leader said there might have been a misunderstanding when they last spoke in August about nuclear-powered submarines, saying that his government was looking for nuclear fuel rather than weapons.

Lee said that if South Korea was equipped with nuclear-powered submarines, that it could help US activities in the region.

US nuclear submarine technology is widely regarded as some of the most sensitive and highly guarded technology the military possesses. The US has been incredibly protective of that knowledge, and even a recently announced deal with close allies the United Kingdom and Australia to help the latter acquire nuclear submarine technology doesn't feature the US directly transferring its knowledge.

Trump's post on social media comes ahead of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, whose country possesses nuclear submarines, and after North Korea in March unveiled for the first time a nuclear-powered submarine under construction. It's a weapons system that can pose a major security threat to South Korea and the US.

As Trump visited South Korea, North Korea said on Wednesday it conducted successful cruise missile tests, the latest display of its growing military capabilities.

Pentagon officials didn't immediately respond to questions about Trump's announcement on sharing the nuclear sub technology with South Korea.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trial begins over Trump's plan to deploy National Guard in Portland

Protests erupt in Brazil after police raid leaves at least 119 dead

Yunus warns of internal, external attempts to thwart Bangladesh polls

Dozens dead as Hurricane Melissa wreaks havoc across Cuba and Jamaica

Six Pak soldiers, including Captain, killed in blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Topics :Donald TrumpSouth KoreaSubmarineNuclear armsDonald Trump administration

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story