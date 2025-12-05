US Treasury fines NY firm $7.1 mn for managing properties for Putin ally

The US Treasury Department has imposed a $7.1 million fine on a New York-based property management firm, accusing it of violating sanctions by managing luxury real estate properties for oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said Gracetown Inc. had received 24 payments between April 2018 and May 2020 totaling USD 31,250 on behalf of a company owned by Deripaska. OFAC says it gave Gracetown notice that dealings with Deripaska were prohibited, but the firm proceeded anyway.

Justice Department filings from 2022 connect Gracetown Inc. with UK businessman Graham Bonham-Carter, who was arrested in October 2022 for conspiracy to violate US sanctions imposed on Deripaska as well as for wire fraud connected to funding Deripaska's US properties and efforts to expatriate the oligarch's artwork to New York.

A lawyer who has represented Deripaska previously didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Gracetown couldn't immediately be reached for comment. Deripaska has faced economic sanctions since 2018, when the Treasury Department accused him of acting for or on behalf of a senior Russian official and operating in the energy sector of the Russian economy. All of his assets subject to US jurisdiction were blocked, and US people and firms are prohibited from dealings related to Deripaska, his properties and his interest in properties. Deripaska sued The Associated Press in 2017 over a story that March about his business dealings with Paul Manafort, a former campaign chairman for President Donald Trump. Deripaska said the AP article was inaccurate and hurt his career by falsely accusing him of criminal activity. A federal judge dismissed the defamation and libel lawsuit that October.