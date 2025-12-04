Meta to cut 30% of Metaverse budget as layoffs loom in 2026: Report

Meta is expected to make up to 30% budget cuts for its metaverse initiative, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the discussion.

The Facebook parent's shares rose nearly 4% in morning trading.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has heavily bet on the augmented-reality unit, with the company changing its name to Meta from Facebook in 2021. The unit has burned more than $60 billion since 2020.

The proposed metaverse cuts are part of the company's annual budget planning for 2026, which included a series of meetings at Zuckerberg's compound in Hawaii last month, Bloomberg reported.

Cuts that high would most likely include layoffs as early as January, according to the report.