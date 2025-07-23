We want to provide trade stability and have lowest tariffs possible: Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he would coordinate with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and their other European counterparts on how to respond to the incoming US tariffs, adding he wanted those to be as low as possible.

"Today, we are responding to the tariff offensive that has been launched with a determination that we share: to provide stability and have the lowest possible tariffs," he said alongside Merz ahead of a meeting between the two leaders in Berlin.