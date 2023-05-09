Home / World News / US Treasury Secretary Yellen calls CEOs with warning on US debt ceiling

US Treasury Secretary Yellen calls CEOs with warning on US debt ceiling

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been calling CEOs and business leaders to discuss the consequences of brinkmanship around the debt ceiling

IANS Washington
US Treasury Secretary Yellen calls CEOs with warning on US debt ceiling

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 11:40 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been calling CEOs and business leaders to discuss the consequences of brinkmanship around the debt ceiling.

The calls come on the heels of Yellen's message to Congress that the US could default on its obligations as soon as June 1, if lawmakers don't address the debt limit before then -- an accelerated timeline that increased pressure on President Joe Biden and House Republican lawmakers to ramp up their talks, CNN reported.

The Congressional Budget Office has also forecast that there is a "significantly greater risk that the Treasury will run out of funds in early June" because of weaker-than-expected tax collections.

In a report published last week, White House economists said that a protracted default would wipe out more than 8 million jobs and cut the value of the stock market in half.

The report estimated the impact under three scenarios: brinksmanship, a short default and a protracted default.

A White House spokesperson said the protracted default scenario envisions a three-month long impasse, CNN reported.

Even a brinksmanship scenario, where a default is avoided, would wipe out 200,000 jobs and knock 0.3 percentage points off annual gross domestic product, according to the Biden administration.

In a short default, the economy would suffer the loss of about half a million jobs and the unemployment rate would rise by 0.3 percentage points, the economists said.

Biden is set to meet all four congressional leaders -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries -- on Tuesday in hopes of avoiding potential default and catastrophic economic consequences less than a month from now.

The White House has said it will not negotiate over the debt ceiling, CNN reported.

--IANS

san/ksk/

 

Also Read

Janet Yellen visits Kiev, announces $1.2bn additional aid to Ukraine

US Treasury Secy dismisses idea of minting $1 tn to prevent debt default

US-China officials meet to discuss economy, trade; aim to ease tension

White House insists looming debt ceiling crisis be dealt without conditions

US hits debt ceiling, Treasury Department takes measures to finance govt

Pak, Chinese, Afghan diplomats agree to extend CPEC to Afghanistan

Oil giant Saudi Aramco reports $31.88 billion profit in Jan-Mar quarter

207 shootings in US in 2023, as of May 7; highest in a year since 2013

N Korean media calls for increased farming output amid food shortage crisis

3,000 small businesses in Israel fined for disobeying Covid directives

Topics :United StatesUS economyUS debt ceiling

First Published: May 09 2023 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story