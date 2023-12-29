Home / World News / US tries to persuade shippers to sail Red Sea despite Houthi attacks

US tries to persuade shippers to sail Red Sea despite Houthi attacks

The Pentagon is engaged with industry on a near-daily basis to gauge needs and provide reassurance that the international community is there to help with safe passage

Red Sea (Photo: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg

4 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 9:31 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

By Courtney McBride and Daniel Flatley


The US military is trying to reassure shipping companies that a multinational force is making it safe to sail through the Red Sea and Suez Canal even though attacks from Yemen-based Houthi rebels show no sign of stopping.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Pentagon is “engaged with industry on a near-daily basis to gauge needs and provide reassurance that the international community is there to help with safe passage,” Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Bryon McGarry, a Defense Department spokesperson for the Middle East and Africa, said Thursday in an emailed response to questions.

So far, that’s not proving enough for most shipping lines to gamble that a drone or missile aimed at their vessels won’t be one that gets past the defenses.

“It will take a little while for shippers to get a sense about the security situation,” said Mark Cancian, a retired Marine officer and senior adviser with the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. “If it turns out that the US and the coalition can maintain safe passage, then I think they’ll come back. But right now they really can’t be sure.”

Cancian said in an interview that some shippers will remain “more risk-averse than others. Ones that have connections with Israel might be more reticent.”

The Houthis, who are backed by Iran, have said they’re targeting ships linked to Israel to show support for Palestinians, though ships without direct links to Israel also have been singled out.

On Thursday, the USS Mason, a guided missile destroyer, shot down a missile and a drone over the southern Red Sea, according to US Central Command. “There was no damage to any of the 18 ships in the area or reported injuries,” Central Command said in a Thursday night post on X, the former Twitter. 

Half of the container-ship fleet that regularly transits the Red Sea and Suez Canal is avoiding the route now because of the threat of attacks, according to new industry data. Many tankers and container ships are resorting to the longer — and costlier — route around the southern tip of Africa, which may lead to higher prices for oil and a variety of consumer goods.

 A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, the world’s No. 2 container line, said it’s preparing to resume Red Sea passages “as soon as operationally possible.” But even Maersk has cautioned that “the overall risk is not eliminated in the area,” and the company said it would “not hesitate” to re-evaluate the safety situation for its vessels and employees.

Read more: Half of Red Sea Container Fleet Avoids Route After Attacks 

Gene Moran, a defense analyst and retired Navy captain, once commanded the USS Laboon, the destroyer that shot down four drones in the Red Sea Saturday. From his perspective, the shipping companies are still looking for the American-led coalition to do more.

“This method doesn’t appear to address the cause of the threat,” Moran said in an interview. “The Houthis are able to operate from the uncontrolled portions of Yemen. Something will need to be done about that. We seem to be moving very gingerly when the conditions seem to call for a more forceful response.”

But the Biden administration has been reluctant to take action that could turn Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip — which began after that group’s Oct. 7 assault on Israel — into a broader regional conflict. Shipping companies may share that concern.

“If the United States were to start shooting at Houthi camps, that would arguably increase the risk, not decrease it,” Cancian said. “So I don’t think the shippers are particularly anxious to start that.”


Chart


The Pentagon has said the Red Sea security initiative it’s leading — named Operation Prosperity Guardian — brings together forces from the UK, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, the Seychelles, Spain, Australia and Greece as well as some other nations that don’t want to be named. Yet the military hasn’t spelled out details of how it will operate. 

Major General Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said earlier this month that the coalition will function as a “highway patrol” in the sea.

Moran said that the mixed nature of the threat, which includes potential attacks from drones, missiles and small boats, makes it more challenging to respond because not all the ships participating in the force will have the same capabilities as the US ships.

For now, the operation will continue indefinitely.

“We are not putting a timeline on this operation,” said McGarry, the Pentagon spokesperson. “We’ll stand firm with our partners in the region for as long as it takes until the threat to international shipping in these waterways has ceased.”



 

Also Read

Indian Navy Day 2023: History, significance, event, quotes and more

All BTS members start military service: What follows next for K-pop stars?

Why Qatar awarded death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy officers; details here

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Registration open for 910 vacancies

US working with India on co-producing extended-range artillery: Pentagon

Huawei sales near $100 billion in year of semiconductor chip breakthroughs

Red Sea attacks: US sanctions money network tied to Yemen Houthi rebels

Israel invests millions in regional centres to create for new technology

Biden administration grants Louisiana power to approve carbon capture wells

US military space plane embarks on another mission expected to last years

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :US MilitarySyria governmentSyria crisisSyria

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story