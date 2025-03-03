Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the United States has emerged as the single largest donor country to Kyiv’s war effort, providing billions in military, economic, and humanitarian aid. However, the precise amount of US financial support has become a contentious issue, especially in political debates over continued assistance. US President Donald Trump recently said that Washington has spent over $300 billion on Ukraine — an assertion that sharply contrasts with figures provided by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, US government agencies, and independent research institutions.

A closer look at the data shows that while the US has approved $175 billion in total aid for Ukraine, the amount directly benefiting the country is significantly lower, at around $120 billion (nearly $60 billion remain undisbursed). Meanwhile, European countries collectively have outpaced the US in total military, financial and humanitarian aid with $138 billion between January 2022 till December 2024.

With another $60 billion in aid under consideration in Congress, the debate over US support for Ukraine remains heated. But does Trump’s claim hold up against the numbers?

According to the Congressional Research Service (CRS), the US has appropriated $175 billion for Ukraine through five aid bills as of January 2024. However, not all of this money has gone directly to Ukraine. "Of that amount, Congress appropriated

$37.8 billion for the Economic Support Fund and Assistance for Europe, Eurasia, and Central Asia accounts, directing that a portion of such assistance be made available for direct financial support for the Government of Ukraine’s

(GOU’s) central budget," it said. The Kiel Institute for the World Economy, a German research group tracking Ukraine aid, estimates that $120 billion of the appropriated funds have been allocated to programs that directly support Ukraine.

Also Read

Of this, $67.3 billion has been provided in military assistance, $49 billion in budget support to help Ukraine pay government salaries and public services, and $3.6 billion in humanitarian aid. The remaining $55 billion has been spent on war-related expenses that do not directly benefit Ukraine, such as bolstering US troop deployments in Europe, assisting Ukrainian refugees in the US, and responding to global food insecurity.

European nations given more aid to Ukraine than the US?

Although the US is the largest single donor country, European nations collectively have provided more financial aid to Ukraine. According to the Kiel Institute, the US has supplied approximately 114 billion euro ($120 billion) in total aid, while European countries have contributed 132 billion euro ($138 billion). The US leads in military support, providing 64 billion euro ($67.3 billion), while European countries have collectively given 62 billion euro ($66 billion).

However, Europe has outpaced the US in financial and humanitarian aid, contributing 21 billion euro ($22 billion) more than Washington. After the US, Germany and the UK are the next largest donors. Relative to their economies, Denmark, Estonia, and the Baltic states have contributed the most, each spending nearly 2 per cent of their GDP on Ukraine aid — compared to the 0.5 per cent of GDP provided by the US and the UK.

In a historical context, US spending on Ukraine is modest compared to past conflicts. The Lend-Lease program during World War-II, as well as US financial commitments during the Vietnam and Korean Wars, involved significantly larger outlays. Even the first Gulf War saw higher financial contributions from the US, the UK, Germany, and Japan.

How much has the US actually spent in aid for Ukraine?

According to a report by the Special Inspector General Report to the US Congress presented in December last year, military support has been a key part of US assistance. Since the invasion, the US has provided more than $44 billion in security assistance, including weapons and equipment. This aid has been delivered mainly through presidential drawdowns, which allow the Pentagon to send equipment immediately from its stockpiles. President Joe Biden has authorised 54 such drawdowns as of February 2024.

Additionally, the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), a Pentagon-led program that provides long-term military support, has allocated $18.9 billion to Ukraine since 2022. The Foreign Military Financing (FMF) program has contributed at least $4.7 billion to Ukraine and neighbouring countries impacted by the war, allowing them to buy US-made defensive equipment through grants or loans. The weapons and equipment sent include tanks, helicopters, missiles, and millions of rounds of ammunition, as well as critical air defense systems such as Patriot and NASAMS missiles.

Why are the aids to Ukraine figures differing?

To track spending, the US government has established oversight mechanisms through the State Department, the US Agency for International Development (USAID), and the Pentagon, according to a report byThe Wall Street Journal. Each agency has an inspector general responsible for monitoring aid disbursement. In January 2024, an interagency oversight report acknowledged that Ukraine still struggles with corruption, but stated there is no evidence that US aid has been misused. Instead, the US continues to work with Ukraine on anti-corruption reforms, particularly in defence procurement.

The discrepancies in reported US aid figures arise from differences in what is included in the calculations. Some figures count only military aid, while others include economic and humanitarian assistance. Additionally, some reports factor in indirect costs, such as US troop deployments in Europe. The exact source of Trump’s $350 billion estimate remains unclear, but it significantly exceeds all known calculations.

Ultimately, the total appropriated aid stands at $175 billion, with $120 billion allocated directly to Ukraine. Even with an additional $60 billion in proposed aid, the total remains well below Trump’s claim. While US support for Ukraine has been substantial, the $350 billion figure is not backed by available data.