US Vice President JD Vance offers condolences on Pope Francis' passing

US Vice President JD Vance, who was the last foreign leader to meet Pope Francis at the Vatican on Sunday, expressed his condolences on the Pope's passing, saying "my heart goes out..."

In a post on X, Vance wrote, "I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him. I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I'll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful."

During their meeting on Sunday, Vance and Pope Francis exchanged Easter greetings, although they reportedly had a dispute over the Trump administration's migrant deportation plans.

The White House also condoled Pope's demise and shared a post on X, "Rest in Peace, Pope Francis."

Notably, Vice President Vance, along with his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, and their children--Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel are currently on a four-day official visit to India from April 21 to 24.

Upon his arrival, Vance was welcomed by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav and received a ceremonial reception at Delhi's Palam Air Force station.

Also Read

Earlier in the day, he visited Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in New Delhi. Following the visit, he shared a post on X, appreciated the warm hospitality.

"Thank you all so much for your hospitality and kindness in welcoming me and my family to this beautiful place. It is a great credit to India that you built a beautiful temple with precision and care. Our kids, in particular, loved it. God bless," Vance wrote.

The Pope passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta, according to a statement from the Vatican.

The Vatican has announced a nine-day mourning period, known as the Novendiale, an ancient Roman tradition that continues to this day. During this time, preparations will begin for the election of the next Pontiff. After the mourning period, the Cardinals will be called into Conclave to elect the next Vicar of Christ.

Following the death of the Pope, at 9:45 AM on Easter Monday, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, spoke these words at the Casa Santa Marta.

"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow, I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Pope Francis was ordained as a Catholic priest in 1969. Following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI on February 28, 2013, a papal conclave elected Cardinal Bergoglio as his successor on March 13. He chose Francis as his papal name in honour of Saint Francis of Assisi.