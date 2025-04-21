In US, 2 in 5 employees are considering quitting their jobs: Here's why

Two in every five employees in the US are considering leaving their jobs due to growing favouritism in companies, according to a survey by SideHustles.com. The study notes that one in every ten employees is actively planning to quit this year alone.

The survey, conducted on 1,000 American employees, states that nine in ten workers say they have witnessed favouritism at work, with 25 per cent reporting that it happens "all the time."

“Favouritism in the workplace is a major issue affecting careers, team morale, and job satisfaction. When employees feel overlooked while others receive special treatment, it can spark feelings of resentment and inequality, creating tension within teams,” the report states.

According to the survey, fear of retaliation and negative repercussions prevents employees from reporting it to HR.

Favouritism at the workplace

The survey states that favouritism at work can show up in many ways. The most common examples include giving some people special treatment (61 per cent), assigning work unfairly (44 per cent), and offering flexible hours or remote work to only a few (41 per cent).

This creates a clear divide between the "favourites" and everyone else, leading to resentment and damaging team unity. Favouritism is seen most often in the tech, education, and healthcare industries, the survey notes.

Additionally, people who work in-office are 24 per cent more likely to notice favouritism than those working remotely, suggesting that being physically present may make these issues more visible.

Key takeaways from the survey

One in five Americans have started freelancing or launched their own business to escape favouritism in traditional workplaces.

Changing dynamics at workplaces in India

A survey by Randstad India’s Workmonitor 2025 suggests that employees in Indian firms are willing to quit their jobs if flexibility is lacking. The survey also shows that 60 per cent of employees would leave if they do not have a good relationship with their manager.

This year, slightly more people are actively looking for new jobs—up from 57 per cent to 59 per cent. However, what really stands out is the shift in what matters most to Indian employees. While salary remains important, factors such as flexible work, a sense of inclusion, and opportunities for learning and growth are becoming top priorities, the survey notes.