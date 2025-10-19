Home / World News / US warns Hamas planning attack on Palestinians in violation of ceasefire

US warns Hamas planning attack on Palestinians in violation of ceasefire

If the attack takes place, it "would constitute a direct and grave violation" of the agreement forged by President Donald Trump to end the two-year war between Israel and Hamas, the statement said

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war
Representative Image: No further details were disclosed about the potential attack. Photo: Bloomberg
AP West Palm Beach (Florida)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 6:15 AM IST
The US State Department said on Saturday that it has "credible reports" that Hamas could violate the ceasefire with an attack on Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

If the attack takes place, it "would constitute a direct and grave violation" of the agreement forged by President Donald Trump to end the two-year war between Israel and Hamas, the statement said.

No further details were disclosed about the potential attack.

"Should Hamas proceed with this attack, measures will be taken to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire," the State Department said.

Trump previously warned on social media that "if Hamas continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal, we will have no choice but to go in and kill them.

Topics :HamasIsrael-Palestineisrael

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 6:15 AM IST

