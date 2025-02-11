USAID watchdog warns of lack of oversight of $8.2 bn in unspent aid

The US Agency for International Development has lost almost all ability to track $8.2 billion in unspent humanitarian aid after the Trump administration's foreign funding freeze and idling of staff, a government watchdog warned Monday.

The new administration's rapid dismantling of USAID has left oversight of the humanitarian aid largely nonoperational, the inspector general's office for USAID said.

That includes the agency's greatly reduced ability to ensure no aid falls into the hands of violent extremist groups or goes astray in conflict zones, the watchdog said.

The Trump administration on Monday told The Associated Press that it had taken USAID off the lease of the building, which it had occupied for decades. The eviction comes as a court temporarily blocked a Trump administration order that would have pulled all but a fraction of workers off the job worldwide.

USAID's eviction from its headquarters marks the latest in the swift dismantling of the aid agency and its programmes by President Donald Trump and his billionaire ally, Elon Musk. Both have targeted agency spending that they call wasteful and accuse its work around the world of being out of line with Trump's agenda.

A steady stream of agency staffers dressed in business clothes or USAID sweatshirts or T-shirts were told by a front desk officer Monday that he had a list of no more than 10 names of people allowed to enter the building. Tarps covered USAID's interior signs.

A man who earlier identified himself as a USAID official took a harsher tone, telling staffers just go" and "why are you here? USAID staff were denied entry to their offices to retrieve belongings and were told the lease had been turned over to the General Services Administration, which manages federal government buildings.

A GSA spokesperson confirmed that USAID had been removed from the lease and the building would be repurposed for other government uses.

Even as Trump and Musk, who runs what is billed as a cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency, have taken aim at other government agencies, USAID has been hit hardest so far.

The president signed an executive order freezing foreign assistance, forcing US-funded aid and development programmes worldwide to shut down and lay off staff. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had sought to mitigate the damage by issuing a waiver to exempt emergency food aid and life-saving programmes.

Despite the waiver, neither funding nor staffing has resumed to get even the most essential programs rolling again, USAID officials and aid groups say.

The Norwegian Refugee Council, one of the largest humanitarian groups, called the US cutoff the most devastating in its 79-year history and said Monday that it will have to suspend programmes serving hundreds of thousands of people in 20 countries.

The impact of this will be felt severely by the most vulnerable, from deeply neglected Burkina Faso, where we are the only organisation supplying clean water to the 300,000 trapped in the blockaded city of Djibo, to war-torn Sudan, where we support nearly 500 bakeries in Darfur providing daily subsidised bread to hundreds of thousands of hunger-stricken people, the group said in a statement.

In an interview aired Sunday with Fox News host Bret Baier ahead of the Super Bowl, Trump suggested that he might allow a handful of aid and development programmes to resume under Rubio's oversight.

Let him take care of the few good ones, Trump said. Aid organisations say the damage that has been done to programmes would make it impossible to restart many operations without additional substantial investment.

A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked a Trump administration order that would have put thousands of USAID staffers on administrative leave that day and given those abroad 30 days to get back to the United States at government expense.

The temporary restraining order came in a lawsuit by two groups representing federal workers, and another hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

While the judge ordered the administration to restore agency email access for staffers, the order said nothing about reopening USAID headquarters. Some staffers and contractors reported having their agency email restored by Monday, while others said they did not.

Some staffers said they came to the USAID offices because they were confused by conflicting agency emails and notices over the weekend about whether they should go in. Others expected they would be turned away but went anyway.

A USAID email sent Sunday night, saying it was From the office of the administrator, told employees that what it called the former USAID headquarters and other USAID offices in the Washington area were closed until further notice. It told workers to telework unless they are instructed otherwise.