Home / World News / Users complain of facing issues in replying tweets; Twitter responds

Users complain of facing issues in replying tweets; Twitter responds

Twitter users on Thursday briefly encountered issues with many of them complaining problems accessing the micro-blogging site

Out of box
Users complain of facing issues in replying tweets; Twitter responds

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 2:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Twitter users on Thursday briefly encountered issues with many of them complaining of having problems accessing the micro-blogging site.

Twitter users complained of facing issues in replying to Tweets on the web.

Restoring the issue, the Twitter Support handle said, "We know some of you may have experienced issues replying to Tweets on the web. Things should be working normally now. Sorry for the trouble!"

However, Twitter Support didn't mention the cause of the snag.

 

According to the outage monitoring website, Downdetector, 47 per cent of problems were registered regarding accessing the web in the last 24 hours.

Many users reported problems with the microblogging site Twitter on March 7 due to an "internal change" that had some unintended consequences, said Twitter Support.

"Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now. We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We're working on this now and will share an update when it's fixed," said Twitter Support in a tweet.

According to the outage monitoring website, Downdetector, there were 1,338 complaints from Indian users till 10:45 pm. The microblogging site suffered a technical snag with people complaining of having encountered broken links.

Topics :Elon MuskTwitter

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 1:30 PM IST

Also Read

Twitter suspends Indian microblogging site Koo's account, bans Mastodon

IT rule tweaks, Musk's snap at Twitter, social media hits reset in 2022

Here's how Utah's social media law could curb kids' access to social media

Migrate your tweets and come to Koo, CEO Radhakrishna offers in new move

Twitter starts rolling out YouTube-like 'view count' feature for tweets

Greek Inflation impacting coffee cups, people cutting consumption

Pak govt stops SC from conducting hearings against bill limiting judiciary

S Korea's top court orders Google to disclose shared personal data

S Korea to conduct radiation test on 89 North Korean defectors from May

Trump heads to NY to face civil trial after suing ex-lawyer for $500mn

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story