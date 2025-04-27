Several killed as driver rams car into crowd at Vancouver Filipino festival

Several people have died, and others have been injured after a driver drove into a crowd at the 'Lapu Lapu Day Festival' in Vancouver, according to Canadian media reports. The police confirmed that the attacker has been caught, though the motive remains unknown.

The incident reportedly occurred during the Filipino street festival on Saturday night. The exact number of deaths and injuries has yet to be disclosed. Visuals from the scene show a black SUV with a crumpled front section.

"A number of people have been killed, and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival at E. 41st Avenue and Fraser shortly after 8 pm tonight. The driver is in custody. We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds," the Vancouver Police Department wrote on X.

Canadian PM calls incident 'horrific'

In a post on X, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called the incident "horrific".

"My deepest condolences go out to the families of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver. We grieve with you all," he wrote on X.

Vancouver's Mayor, Ken Sim, said, "I am shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific incident at today's Lapu Lapu Day event."

Also Read

Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh, who had been campaigning at the festival earlier but had left before the attack occurred, offered his condolences. "I am horrified by the incident at Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day celebrations that resulted in casualties. As we await more details, our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and Vancouver’s Filipino community, who gathered to celebrate resilience," he posted on X.

Eyewitness accounts of the incident

ALSO READ: Trump's tough talk might help Mark Carney win full term as Canada's PM Two teenagers working at a nearby store said they witnessed the vehicle speeding down the road.

“We saw it race through the crowd, hitting people. I watched as several people were thrown into the air from the impact,” Nic Magtajs, 19, told Globe and Mail. People were "running and screaming for help", he added.

Jihad Issa, 17, who was working at the store with Magtajs, said the vehicle sped to the end of the street. “There was chaos, people panicking, bodies everywhere. We couldn’t do anything,” Issa said.

Other witnesses said the driver of the SUV attempted to flee before being caught by the police.

'Lapu Lapu Day' commemorates an Indigenous Filipino hero who resisted Spanish colonisation in the 16th century. This year’s event marked Vancouver's second annual celebration of the day.