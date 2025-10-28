Home / World News / Venezuela moves to cancel energy deals with Trinidad over US warship

Venezuela moves to cancel energy deals with Trinidad over US warship

Venezuelan authorities described Trinidad's decision to host the ship as a provocation, while Trinidad's government has said that joint exercises with the US happen regularly

US Warship, USS Gravely
On Sunday, the USS Gravely, a destroyer fitted with guided missiles, arrived in Trinidad to conduct joint exercises with Trinidad's navy | Reuters
AP Caracas
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 7:29 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Venezuela's vice president said Monday that energy agreements with Trinidad and Tobago should be canceled over what she described as hostile actions by the island nation.

Trinidad is now hosting one of the US warships involved in a controversial campaign to destroy Venezuelan speedboats allegedly carrying drugs to the United States.

On Sunday, the USS Gravely, a destroyer fitted with guided missiles, arrived in Trinidad to conduct joint exercises with Trinidad's navy.

Venezuelan authorities described Trinidad's decision to host the ship as a provocation, while Trinidad's government has said that joint exercises with the US happen regularly.

The prime minister of Trinidad has decided to join the war mongering agenda of the United States, Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said on national television Monday.

Rodriguez, who is also Venezuela's minister of hydrocarbons, said she would ask President Nicolas Maduro to withdraw from a 2015 agreement that enables neighboring countries to carry out joint natural gas exploration projects in the waters between both nations. Trinidad and Venezuela are separated by a small bay that is just 11 km wide at its narrowest point.

Unlike other leaders in Latin America and the Caribbean who have compared strikes on alleged drug vessels to extrajudicial killings, Trinidad Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissesar has supported the campaign.

The prime minister has said that she'd rather see drug traffickers blown to pieces than have them kill the citizens of her nation.

Trinidad, which has a population of about 1.4 million people, is sometimes used by smugglers to store and sort drugs before shipping them to Europe and North America.

Venezuela's government has described the US military buildup in the Caribbean as a threat, with government officials there claiming that the deployment of US warships to the region is part of an effort to overthrow Maduro, who has been widely accused of stealing last year's election.

Tensions between Venezuela and the United States escalated last week as the Trump administration announced it would be deploying its largest aircraft career to the southern Caribbean, complementing a flotilla that already includes eight warships, a submarine, drones and fighter jets.

The Trump administration has launched 10 strikes against alleged drug carrying vessels since September, when it first deployed ships to the southern Caribbean. At least 43 people have been killed In the controversial attacks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hamas handed over another hostage's body to Red Cross in Gaza, says IDF

China offers assistance after US Navy aircraft crash in South China Sea

I have best numbers ever: Trump says he'd 'love to' run for third term

Democrats set Jan 16 deadline for states to apply for early 2028 primaries

Buildings collapse as 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey; no casualties

Topics :Donald TrumpVenezuelaDonald Trump administrationUS Navy

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story