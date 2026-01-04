Home / World News / 4.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Udayapur district in western Nepal

4.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Udayapur district in western Nepal

earthquake
Press Trust of India Kathmandu
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2026 | 9:47 PM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Udayapur district in eastern Nepal, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of loss of lives or damage of any kind due to the quake.

The earthquake struck at 10:51 pm on Saturday with its epicentre located at Bagapati in the Udayapur district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre (NEMRC).

The tremors were also felt by people from the neighbouring districts.

Earlier on Saturday morning, an earthquake measuring 4.6 magnitude hit the Taplejung district in western Nepal.

Nepal, which experiences multiple quakes in any given year, lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V); it makes the Himalayan nation extremely vulnerable to earthquakes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 04 2026 | 9:47 PM IST

