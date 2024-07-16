It’s a huge moment for Missy Elliott as Nasa transmitted her 1997 hit song “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” to Venus making it the first hip hop song to beamed into space.

Nasa successfully achieved this thanks to DSN (Deep Space Network). The song was sent by the Agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California at 10.05 am PDT on July 12.

The song travelled the astronomical distance of 158 million miles from Earth to Venus at the speed of light and it took 14 minutes for the song to reach its destination.

YOOO this is crazy, Missy Elliott tweets

Missy Elliott seemed very happy after achieving this milestone as she became the first hip-hop artist whose song was transmitted to space. To express her feelings, Elliott took to Twitter to express her happiness. She wrote, “YOOO this is crazy! We just went #OutOfThisWorld with @NASA and sent the FIRST hip hop song into space through the Deep Space Network. My song “The Rain” has officially been transmitted all the way to Venus, the planet that symbolizes strength, beauty and empowerment. The sky is not the limit, it’s just the beginning."

Two Nasa missions, selected in 2021, will explore Venus and send data back to the Earth with the help of DSN. DAVINCI (Deep Atmosphere Venus Investigation of Noble Gases, Chemistry and Imaging), led out of Nasa's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, which is slated to launch around 2029. Another mission, VERITAS (Venus Emissivity, Radio Science, InSAR, Topography, and Spectroscopy), is expected to be launched earlier as compared to 2031. Nasa and the DSN are partnering with the European Space Agency’s Venus mission, Envision. A spacecraft called Venus Synthetic Aperture Radar (VenSAR) is also under development at JPL.

Nasa also shared a tweet after achieving this milestone and wrote, “Supa-flying to Venus! For the first time, a hip-hop song was transmitted #OutOfThisWorld. @MissyElliott's "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)" traveled 158 million miles to Venus through NASA's Deep Space Network from @NASAJPL's Deep Space Station 13 in California”

About Missy Elliott's “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)”

"The Rain (Supa Dupa Flu)" is from Missy Elliott's debut album Supa Dupa Fly and eventually became one of the major singers in Hip Hop and R&B.

The movie debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and sold over 129,000 copies in the first week of its release. It became the highest debut for a female rapper at that time and also topped the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

The unique video was directed by Hype Williams leaving a lasting impact on the music industry establishing Elliott as a creative force and setting the stage for her successful career.

