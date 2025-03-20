Man behind PM Modi's Project Cheetah, Vincent Van Der Merwe, found dead

Remember Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking pictures of cheetahs that were brought to India in 2022? On September 17, 2022, cheetahs returned to Indian soil after 70 years. The first batch of eight cheetahs was brought from Namibia on the Prime Minister's birthday.

In total, 20 big cats were relocated to Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park - eight (five females, three males) from Namibia and 12 from South Africa. This marked the beginning of 'Project Cheetah' in India.

But behind India's achievement of bringing cheetahs back was Vincent Van Der Merwe, who is no longer alive. His death has left everyone in shock.

A renowned wildlife conservationist

Vincent Van Der Merwe (42) was a 'cheetah expert' from South Africa. He was found dead in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Vincent was the expert who advised the Indian government on 'Project Cheetah'. He was a renowned conservationist in South Africa and Asia.

On the evening of March 16, 2025, Vincent was found dead in his apartment. His body was discovered with signs of injury to his head. CCTV footage revealed that the injury occurred when he fell to the floor. Some media reports have speculated that it may have been a case of suicide.

Vincent was born in South Africa in 1983. He was a passionate wildlife conservationist, which led him to pursue a career in conservation biology. As the director of The Metapopulation Initiative (TMI), he worked tirelessly to manage the growth of the cheetah population across various wildlife reserves worldwide. His efforts were instrumental in India's success with 'Project Cheetah'.

The Metapopulation Project began with 217 cheetahs in 41 reserves across South Africa. According to media reports, the project has now expanded to 75 reserves, housing 537 cheetahs, with countries such as Malawi, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and India involved.

As a coordinator for the Endangered Wildlife Trust, Vincent closely monitored a database of cheetah populations across 68 reserves and national parks in southern Africa. His work was funded by the National Geographic Society.

Contribution to 'Project Cheetah'

At Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, Vincent played a crucial role in ensuring that cheetahs brought from Namibia adapted to their new ecosystem under Indian conditions. He oversaw the management of challenges related to their relocation.

After two batches of 20 cheetahs arrived at KNP, unfortunately, several of them died, as did their offspring. This sparked controversy at the time, as the deaths occurred one after another.

Speaking to the South African publication Daily Maverick, Vincent addressed the issue, stating that the relocation of these cheetahs was essential, as South Africa had a surplus population.

He said, “We would have to euthanise or contracept them, neither of which is optimal. So relocating is a good idea. There are definitely a lot of ambitious people involved enjoying the media attention,” he added, “but it’s also been a dream for many high-profile Indian conservationists.”

Despite the deaths of some cheetahs, Vincent did not lose hope and remained optimistic about the project.

Vincent knew that relocation would be a significant challenge. However, his vision was not focused on short-term goals.

Speaking further to Daily Maverick, he said, “It’s gonna be one hell of an uphill battle; there are going to be massive losses initially. But, you know, we’ll learn. We hope that within 10 years, we could have some form of population growth in India, but certainly, within the first ten years of this project, there is going to be a lot of heartache and pain.”

Why was Vincent in Saudi Arabia?

As a renowned conservationist, Vincent was also working with the Saudi Arabian government to increase the country's cheetah population. A week before his death, his contract with the Saudi Arabian government was extended for another year.

Conservation community in disbelief

The Association of Indian Zoo and Wildlife Veterinarians (AIZWV) wrote a post on Vincent's passing, stating, “AIZWV expresses its deepest condolences on the passing of Vincent Van Der Merwe. His work is a great example of the vital role veterinarians play in conservation. We acknowledge his commitment and the lasting legacy he leaves in the field of wildlife conservation.”

Dr Nejat Jimmy Seid, a veterinarian and species expert from Somaliland who worked with Vincent in Saudi Arabia, said, “Vincent was the cheetah's best friend, and he was my best friend, too. He will be missed by the many, many people whose lives he touched.”

Adrian Tordiffe, a wildlife specialist at Pretoria University, said, “Vincent was a legend. We had some differences of opinion, but I cannot think of anyone who will fill his shoes. He brought so much energy to cheetah conservation, and he will be desperately missed.”