In 'surprise visit', US delegation meets Afghanistan's foreign minister

The Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan held talks with a US delegation in Kabul on Thursday (March 20), marking what is being described as a surprise visit.

Accompanying the delegation was the US special envoy, along with former Afghan reconciliation envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who played a key role in the Doha negotiations, according to a post on X by The Khorasan Diary.

Discussions reportedly focused on strengthening political and economic ties, though no further details were disclosed. The visit coincides with speculation that the Trump administration "reassessing" its approach to engaging with the Taliban.

This meeting follows an earlier development where an American private sector delegation engaged with Afghan officials and local stakeholders — the first such interaction since the Taliban took control from the US-backed government two years ago.

US withdrawal from Afghanistan

The Taliban regained power in August 2021 after US-led Nato forces withdrew, ending a two-decade-long conflict with the group.

Since returning to power, the Taliban have enforced their strict interpretation of Islamic law, restricting education for girls beyond the sixth grade, limiting women's employment opportunities — including in humanitarian organisations — and barring their access to public spaces such as parks, gyms, and bathhouses.

These policies have hindered international recognition of the Taliban government. However, the group claims to have restored stability and significantly reduced illicit drug production, arguing that their governance aligns with Afghan cultural and religious values.