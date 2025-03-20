Home / World News / In 'surprise visit', US delegation meets Afghanistan's foreign minister

In 'surprise visit', US delegation meets Afghanistan's foreign minister

The surprise visit coincides with speculation that the Trump administration 'reassessing' its approach to engaging with the Taliban

Afghanistan US delegation
Discussions reportedly focused on strengthening political and economic ties, though no further details were disclosed. | Credit: X@khorasandiary
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 7:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan held talks with a US delegation in Kabul on Thursday (March 20), marking what is being described as a surprise visit.  
 
Accompanying the delegation was the US special envoy, along with former Afghan reconciliation envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who played a key role in the Doha negotiations, according to a post on X by The Khorasan Diary.  
 
Discussions reportedly focused on strengthening political and economic ties, though no further details were disclosed. The visit coincides with speculation that the Trump administration "reassessing" its approach to engaging with the Taliban.  
 
This meeting follows an earlier development where an American private sector delegation engaged with Afghan officials and local stakeholders — the first such interaction since the Taliban took control from the US-backed government two years ago.  
 
US withdrawal from Afghanistan
 
The Taliban regained power in August 2021 after US-led Nato forces withdrew, ending a two-decade-long conflict with the group.  

Also Read

Taliban rejects Pak proposal to halt construction of 2 posts near border

'Focus inward, not blame': India rejects Pak claim on Jaffar Express attack

Baloch attack: Pak points finger at Afghanistan, says 'We have evidence'

Monitoring Afghanistan situation, held talks with Taliban: India to UNSC

Taliban claim Afghan women's rights protected as UN condemns various bans

 
Since returning to power, the Taliban have enforced their strict interpretation of Islamic law, restricting education for girls beyond the sixth grade, limiting women's employment opportunities — including in humanitarian organisations — and barring their access to public spaces such as parks, gyms, and bathhouses.  
 
These policies have hindered international recognition of the Taliban government. However, the group claims to have restored stability and significantly reduced illicit drug production, arguing that their governance aligns with Afghan cultural and religious values.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China executes four Canadians for drug charges, Canada condemns action

EU, NATO military leaders to discuss Ukraine peacekeeping amid truce talks

Trump's real estate foray in India: How he is earning without investing

Oil prices hold steady as fuel drawdown offsets strong dollar impact

China's need for speed: The innovation that beat Musk's Hyperloop ambition

Topics :TalibanNATOAfghanistanUnited States

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 7:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story