Putin willing to negotiate with Zelenskyy 'if necessary', says Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin is willing to negotiate with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "if necessary," the Kremlin announced on Tuesday. However, Moscow cast doubts over Zelenskyy’s legitimacy as Ukraine’s leader, adding a new layer of complexity to any potential peace talks.

Putin is open to discussions, the legal basis of any agreements must be carefully considered. "Putin himself said that he would be ready to negotiate with Zelenskyy if necessary, but the legal basis of agreements needs discussion, considering the reality that Zelenskyy's legitimacy can be questioned," Peskov told reporters, as quoted by news agency AFP. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that whileis open to discussions, the legal basis of any agreements must be carefully considered. "Putin himself said that he would be ready to negotiate with Zelenskyy if necessary, but the legal basis of agreements needs discussion, considering the reality that Zelenskyy's legitimacy can be questioned," Peskov told reporters, as quoted by news agency AFP.

US-Russia talks signal major foreign policy shift

The statement came on a day when senior officials of the United States and Russia met in Saudi Arabia to discuss ways to improve relations and negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. The talks marked a dramatic shift in American foreign policy under President Donald Trump, signalling a potential move toward direct engagement with Moscow.

Notably, no Ukrainian representatives were present at the meeting, raising concerns in Kyiv and among European allies. President Zelenskyy dismissed the talks, stating that his country would not accept any outcome from negotiations it was not part of.

European nations have also voiced concerns that they are being sidelined in the diplomatic process.

Russia escalates drone attacks as war rages on

As diplomatic maneuvering continued, Russia intensified its assault on Ukraine with a massive drone attack overnight. Ukraine’s military claimed that Russian forces launched 176 drones, most of which were intercepted or disabled by electronic countermeasures.

Also Read

One Russian drone struck a residential building in Dolynska, Kirovohrad region, injuring a mother and her two children. The attack forced the evacuation of 38 apartments, according to local authorities. In the Cherkasy region, four more residential buildings were damaged by falling drone debris, further highlighting the ongoing devastation.

(With inputs from agencies)