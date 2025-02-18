5 bn people lack medical oxygen access, poorest nations worst hit: Lancet

A new study has found that nearly five billion people — almost two-thirds of the global population — do not have access to medical oxygen, with the most severe shortages observed in low- and middle-income countries.

Published in The Lancet Global Health Commission on Medical Oxygen Security, the study presents the first comprehensive estimate of disparities in medical oxygen availability. It highlights the extent of coverage gaps and the financial resources required to address them.

Widespread shortages and their consequences

Medical oxygen is a fundamental component of healthcare, crucial for treating conditions such as respiratory diseases, surgical complications, trauma, and maternal and child health emergencies.

Researchers, including experts from the University of Melbourne, Australia, stress that ensuring oxygen availability is essential for pandemic preparedness to prevent crises similar to those seen during Covid-19, when shortages led to widespread fatalities.

According to the study, 82 per cent of patients who require medical oxygen live in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Nearly 70 per cent of these cases are concentrated in regions such as South and East Asia, the Pacific, and sub-Saharan Africa. Despite the critical need, fewer than one in three patients receive adequate oxygen due to gaps in healthcare infrastructure, supply chain limitations, and quality control. The situation is even more dire in specific regions, with 91 per cent of patients in sub-Saharan Africa and 78 per cent in South Asia lacking access.

A case study within the report focuses on India's experience during the Covid-19 pandemic. Researchers from One Health Trust, India, noted that the crisis was exacerbated by a heavy reliance on third-party suppliers. When demand surged, black-market sales and hoarding intensified the problem, leading to desperate pleas for oxygen on social media and even legal interventions to mandate supply replenishments.

Call for global action

The commission’s report outlines recommendations for governments, global health organisations, industry leaders, and civil society to collaborate in strengthening healthcare systems and ensuring broader access to medical oxygen.

The researchers adds that investing in oxygen infrastructure is a cost-effective strategy that will not only improve public health outcomes but also accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals for health by 2030. Additionally, securing medical oxygen supplies is a critical step in preparing for future pandemics.