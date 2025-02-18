Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / 5 bn people lack medical oxygen access, poorest nations worst hit: Lancet

5 bn people lack medical oxygen access, poorest nations worst hit: Lancet

According to The Lancet Global Health Commission on Medical Oxygen Security, 82 per cent of patients who require medical oxygen live in low- and middle-income countries

Patient
According to the study, 82 per cent of patients who require medical oxygen live in low- and middle-income countries. | (Photo: Shutterstock)
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 2:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A new study has found that nearly five billion people — almost two-thirds of the global population — do not have access to medical oxygen, with the most severe shortages observed in low- and middle-income countries.  
 
Published in The Lancet Global Health Commission on Medical Oxygen Security, the study presents the first comprehensive estimate of disparities in medical oxygen availability. It highlights the extent of coverage gaps and the financial resources required to address them.  
 
Widespread shortages and their consequences  
 
Medical oxygen is a fundamental component of healthcare, crucial for treating conditions such as respiratory diseases, surgical complications, trauma, and maternal and child health emergencies. 
 
Researchers, including experts from the University of Melbourne, Australia, stress that ensuring oxygen availability is essential for pandemic preparedness to prevent crises similar to those seen during Covid-19, when shortages led to widespread fatalities.  
 
According to the study, 82 per cent of patients who require medical oxygen live in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Nearly 70 per cent of these cases are concentrated in regions such as South and East Asia, the Pacific, and sub-Saharan Africa. Despite the critical need, fewer than one in three patients receive adequate oxygen due to gaps in healthcare infrastructure, supply chain limitations, and quality control. The situation is even more dire in specific regions, with 91 per cent of patients in sub-Saharan Africa and 78 per cent in South Asia lacking access.  
 
A case study within the report focuses on India's experience during the Covid-19 pandemic. Researchers from One Health Trust, India, noted that the crisis was exacerbated by a heavy reliance on third-party suppliers. When demand surged, black-market sales and hoarding intensified the problem, leading to desperate pleas for oxygen on social media and even legal interventions to mandate supply replenishments.  

Also Read

For promise of youth: Couples lose Rs 35 cr over 'Israeli time machine'

OnePlus 13 Mini with 6.3-inch display, 6000mAh battery in the works: Report

Champions Trophy: Will Morkel rejoin India camp before India's next match?

Gillette India shares soar 18% ahead of record date for interim dividend

Here's why BHEL share price slipped 5%, hit 52-week low on February 18

 
Call for global action  
 
The commission’s report outlines recommendations for governments, global health organisations, industry leaders, and civil society to collaborate in strengthening healthcare systems and ensuring broader access to medical oxygen.
 
The researchers adds that investing in oxygen infrastructure is a cost-effective strategy that will not only improve public health outcomes but also accelerate progress toward the Sustainable Development Goals for health by 2030. Additionally, securing medical oxygen supplies is a critical step in preparing for future pandemics.  
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Elon Musk not a DOGE employee, cannot fire employees: White House

Top Russian, US officials meet for talks on Ukraine war without Kyiv

German elections: Who are the top candidates & what are their priorities

Dental crisis: Brits forced to pulling their own teeth amid NHS shortage

India's first private PSLV to launch TDS-1 to test 35 technologies: Isro

Topics :OxygenLancet reportHealthcare InfrastructurePoor nationsmedicalInequality

First Published: Feb 18 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story