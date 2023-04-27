Vodafone appoints Della Valle as permanent CEO after rigorous search



The British company said it had conducted a rigorous internal and external search before choosing the insider, who has been chief financial officer since 2018.

Vodafone confirmed interim chief executive officer Margherita Della Valle to the role on Thursday, saying she impressed the company's board with her "pace and decisiveness to begin the necessary transformation" of the mobile operator.



"To realise our potential Vodafone needs to change," she said in a statement. "We know we can do better. My focus will be to improve the service for our customers, simplify our business and grow."

She stepped into the top role on an interim basis after Nick Read left in December, when he said it was the right moment for a new leader.