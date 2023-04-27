Home / World News / Vodafone appoints Della Valle as permanent CEO after rigorous search

Vodafone appoints Della Valle as permanent CEO after rigorous search

The British company said it had conducted a rigorous internal and external search before choosing the insider, who has been chief financial officer since 2018

LONDON
Vodafone appoints Della Valle as permanent CEO after rigorous search

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 8:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Vodafone confirmed interim chief executive officer Margherita Della Valle to the role on Thursday, saying she impressed the company's board with her "pace and decisiveness to begin the necessary transformation" of the mobile operator.
 
The British company said it had conducted a rigorous internal and external search before choosing the insider, who has been chief financial officer since 2018.
 
She stepped into the top role on an interim basis after Nick Read left in December, when he said it was the right moment for a new leader.
 
"To realise our potential Vodafone needs to change," she said in a statement. "We know we can do better. My focus will be to improve the service for our customers, simplify our business and grow."
 
Della Valle's strongest backers included Vodafone's institutional investors, such as the company's biggest shareholder, Emirates Investment Authority, which has built up a 14.6% stake, a source told Reuters.
 
Shares in Vodafone were trading up 1.2% at 95 pence after the announcement.
 

Also Read

Vodafone to hand over pink slips to 'several hundred' employees: Report

Vodafone Idea's fundraising put on hold as govt delays equity call

India gives $2 million to African Union Transition Mission in Somalia

Abolish veto rights or give them to new permanent members in UNSC: India

Airtel Q2 revenue may grow 21% YoY; Vodafone could lose 4 mn subscribers

GAP job cuts will eliminate about 1,800 positions as part of restructuring

First Republic stuck between US, banks as both sides try to avoid losses

Shipping has largely relied on one fuel. It now needs many: Sparklines

Meta gears up for fine and ban in clash over EU-US data transfers

Credit Suisse employee bonuses tied to AT1 bonds were also wiped out

Topics :Vodafone CEOVodafone

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 8:10 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story