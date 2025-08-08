Wall Street and AI startups are fighting over entry-level quants

At a rooftop bar on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, roughly 150 quant researchers met with employees at the artificial-intelligence startup Anthropic who implored them to consider a life away from Wall Street.

Over plates of potstickers and popcorn chicken, they rubbed shoulders at the June mixer with former hedge fund quants-turned-Silicon Valley evangelists who encouraged them to apply for jobs at Anthropic, according to the company. This month, the San Francisco-based firm is going global with another quant “social hour” in London.

The recruiting campaign mirrors similar efforts by rivals OpenAI and Perplexity AI. And a number of leading figures in the AI industry already come with quant backgrounds, including OpenAI Chief Research Officer Mark Chen and Perplexity co-founder Johnny Ho.

But quants lured by dreams of building AI models and tools instead of profit-seeking algorithms for traders — often for lofty pay and benefits comparable to the world of finance — also face the risk of disappointment. “The pitch is ‘come and build the machine god,’” said Agustin Lebron, a former Jane Street trader who now works at a systematic trading startup. “But I suspect that, for a lot of those people, it’ll end up being ‘come and figure out how to make people buy things from ads.’” Still, the AI industry’s competition with finance is noticeably heating up. For Wall Street, it’s an unwelcome wrinkle in an already-brutal war for quant talent. Unlike financial firms, AI companies aren’t covered by the non-competition agreements that keep many of these researchers from easily switching jobs.

“I’d estimate we’ve seen a 40–50% increase over the past 12–18 months in AI-native and software companies specifically asking for talent with quantitative finance backgrounds,” tech recruiter Mike Doonan said. Entry-level quants are eligible for base salaries of as much as $300,000, based on external job listings, but that doesn’t include what can be considerable bonus targets. AI firms today can offer comparable base salaries, with compensation packages bolstered with equity rather than bonuses. Next Big Thing According to an analysis of LinkedIn announcements, social media posts and company news sites conducted by employment tracking company Live Data Technologies, firms including Jane Street and Citadel Securities have lost quants to AI firms over the past year.

Aron Thomas and Charles Guo both left Jane Street earlier this year to join Anthropic. In an interview, they praised their former firm as a great place to work but said they were drawn to the excitement of being part of the next big thing. “It became very clear quite quickly that AI is going to change a lot of things and drive many changes in the world, and it seemed pretty important to be involved,” said Guo. Jane Street declined to comment for this story. Citadel also declined to comment on personnel matters, but pointed to growing interest in the firm’s own internship program, which saw 108,000 applicants for this summer, up 20% from last year.

While OpenAI also declined to comment, its chief executive officer Sam Altman touted quant-focused recruitment events in an April post on X. Noam Brown, an ex-quant and top researcher at the company, weighed in, noting that recruits don’t need to take a pay cut anymore. Perplexity’s Ho said the company pays $200,000 base salaries but makes up the difference somewhat with equity. He stressed that the firm’s pitch to quants isn’t mainly financial, though. Instead, it was the opportunity to take on “new and more exciting challenges,” said Ho, who previously worked at Tower Research Capital. Quant Skills Quants are uniquely adept at minimizing latency in algorithms, which makes them desirable to AI developers competing to ensure users get responses as quickly as possible from the large language models that power generative AI tools such as ChatGPT.

And much like AI research, quantitative trading involves sifting through vast amounts of unstructured data. What’s more, firms like Anthropic and Perplexity are pushing more into financial services offerings. For its part, Anthropic said in a statement that it’s after “the rigorous analytical thinking and empirical research methods” that quants possess. Such skills have “substantial overlap with the technical challenges of developing safer and more capable AI systems,” the company said, adding that it’s going to keep hiring people with specialized backgrounds as it scales. Quant firms have occasionally sued employees departing for rivals. But litigation is unlikely for quants moving to AI labs, which don’t directly compete with financial firms. Moreover, California — where most big AI companies are based — largely prohibits non-competition agreements.