Wall Street opens sharply lower, Nasdaq heads toward bear market

The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped more than 20% from its all-time closing high touched in December, putting it on course to confirm a bear market

Wall Street
The S&P 500 lost 134.05 points, or 2.48%, to 5,262.47 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 473.16 points, or 2.86%, to 16,077.44. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 994.46 points, or 2.45%, to 39,551.47. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
US stocks opened sharply lower on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite heading into a bear market, after China imposed fresh tariffs on all US goods in response to the Trump administration's sweeping levies, escalating a global trade war. 
 
The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped more than 20% from its all-time closing high touched in December, putting it on course to confirm a bear market.
 
The S&P 500 lost 134.05 points, or 2.48%, to 5,262.47 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 473.16 points, or 2.86%, to 16,077.44. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 994.46 points, or 2.45%, to 39,551.47. 
 
First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

