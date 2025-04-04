Wall Street opens sharply lower, Nasdaq heads toward bear market

ALSO READ: Wall Street plunges as US tariffs trigger recession fears; Dow falls 3.3% US stocks opened sharply lower on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite heading into a bear market, after China imposed fresh tariffs on all US goods in response to the Trump administration's sweeping levies, escalating a global trade war.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped more than 20% from its all-time closing high touched in December, putting it on course to confirm a bear market.