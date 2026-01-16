Home / World News / Walmart's CEO of international business Kathryn McLay to leave company

Walmart's CEO of international business Kathryn McLay to leave company

She will remain in her role until the end of the month and stay at Walmart through the first quarter 'to help ensure a smooth transition'

Kathryn McLay
McLay, an Australian who has been at Walmart for about a decade, has led the international business since 2023 | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
By Jaewon Kang
 
Walmart Inc. said Kathryn McLay, chief executive officer of the company’s international business, is stepping down.   
She will remain in her role until the end of the month and stay at Walmart through the first quarter “to help ensure a smooth transition,” according to a statement. She previously led Sam’s Club US. 
 
The company said it will name McLay’s successor shortly. 
 
McLay, an Australian who has been at Walmart for about a decade, has led the international business since 2023. She was once viewed as a potential successor to outgoing CEO Doug McMillon, who is retiring this month. The company announced in November that McMillon will be replaced by John Furner, who is the CEO of Walmart’s US operations. 
 
Walmart has focused on its key growth markets overseas in recent years after exiting from some countries like the UK and Japan. The international division’s sales rose 11 per cent during the latest quarter driven by growth in China, India and Mexico.
 
Walmart International operates in 18 countries outside the US and is among the key pillars of Walmart along with its US business and Sam’s Club.
 
The company has evolved from a brick-and-mortar-focused retailer to a digital powerhouse over the past decade by broadening its online assortment and accelerating delivery times. This growth has been complemented by its non-retail businesses, such as advertising and data analytics, which have fueled profit growth. It’s expanding its use of artificial intelligence, using the technology across its operations.
 
Walmart’s market capitalization is approaching $1 trillion, which would be a first for a US retailer.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mother of one of Elon Musk's children sues xAI over explicit images

US to close Qatar camp that housed Afghans who fled their country in 2021

'Don't play games' with Trump: US warns Cuba's leaders after Venezuela raid

Trump to keep Machado's Nobel peace prize, laureate title to stay with her

US immigration agents filmed dragging woman from car in Minneapolis

Topics :WalmartWalmart storesCEO jobsChief executive officer

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story