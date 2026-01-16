Trump to keep Machado's Nobel peace prize, laureate title to stay with her

The decision follows clarification from the Nobel Committee that while a medal can change hands, the status of a Nobel Peace Prize laureate remains with the original recipient.

Trump also took to Truth Social and said he met Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado at the White House, where she presented him with her Nobel Peace Prize medal in what he described as a ‘wonderful gesture of mutual respect’.

Supporters gathered outside the White House, waving Venezuelan flags and urging action against the current regime. Several praised Machado’s leadership and thanked Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for backing what they described as Venezuela’s struggle for freedom.

Can Trump be called a Nobel laureate?

Despite retaining the medal, Trump cannot be referred to as a Nobel Peace Prize laureate. The Nobel Committee earlier said unequivocally: “A medal can change owners, but the title of a Nobel Peace Prize laureate cannot.” Machado remains the sole laureate, having won the prize last year for her role in opposing authoritarian rule in Venezuela.