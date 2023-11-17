Home / World News / War Cabinet to allow 'very minimal' amount of fuel into Gaza: Israel's NSA

War Cabinet to allow 'very minimal' amount of fuel into Gaza: Israel's NSA

Hanegbi said the fuel amounted to roughly 2% to 4% of the normal quantities of fuel that entered Gaza before the war erupted on October 7

AP Rafah (Gaza Strip)
Israel

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 9:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Israel's national security adviser says the country's War Cabinet has agreed to allow two tanker trucks of fuel to enter the Gaza Strip each day a quantity he described as very minimal.

Speaking at a news conference on Friday, Tzachi Hanegbi said the fuel would be allowed for Gaza's communications system and water and sewage services. He said the aim is to prevent the spread of disease without disrupting Israel's ability to continue its war against the Hamas militant group.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Hanegbi said the fuel amounted to roughly 2 per cent to 4 per cent of the normal quantities of fuel that entered Gaza before the war erupted on October 7.

Also Read

Iran Prez, Saudi Crown Prince hold 1st call since ties mended, discuss war

LIVE: Middle-East conflict raises fuel price concerns, says FM Sitharaman

LIVE: Third flight of 'Operation Ajay' has departed from Tel Aviv to Delhi

Air India suspends scheduled flights to Tel Aviv till Oct 18 amid conflict

US, Israel weigh peacekeepers for Gaza strip after Hamas amid war

India is proud to put voice of Global South on G20 agenda: PM Modi

UN stops delivery of food and supplies to Gaza amid communications blackout

Russian authorities ask SC to declare the LGBTQ 'movement' extremist

After summit bonhomie, Biden & Xi Jinping vie to woo FDI from Asia-Pacific

Global south nations need to discuss ways to make supply chains open: Goyal

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Israel-PalestineGazaHamasisrael

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 9:26 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story