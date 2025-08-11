War can end tomorrow if Hamas lays down arms, releases hostages: Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made it clear that responsibility for any continuation of the hostilities in Gaza falls squarely on the shoulders of the Hamas terrorist organisation. He said so Sunday afternoon in a press conference.

Netanyahu told the international media that Hamas still has thousands of armed terrorists in Gaza and vows to repeat the October 7 massacre and to "do so again and again" while openly professing its goal to destroy the State of Israel.

"It subjugates Gazans, it steals their food, it shoots them when they try to move to safe zones," he said. "And I think it's instructive that now, many Gazans are fighting back. They are begging us, and they're begging the world: 'Free us. Free us, and free Gaza from Hamas."