Israeli PM Netanyahu defends planned military offensive in Gaza

Netanyahu said he has directed Israel's military in recent days to "bring in more foreign journalists" - which would be a striking development

Netanyahu again blamed many of Gaza's problems on the Hamas militant group, including civilian deaths, destruction and shortages of aid. (Photo: PTI)

Associated Press
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday sought to defend a new military offensive in one of Gaza's most populated areas amid growing condemnation at home and abroad, declaring that Israel “has no choice but to finish the job and complete the defeat of Hamas”.
 
He spoke to foreign media minutes before an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Gaza. Notably, Netanyahu said he has directed Israel's military in recent days to “bring in more foreign journalists” - which would be a striking development, as they haven't been allowed into Gaza beyond military embeds during 22 months of war. 
 
“Our goal is not to occupy Gaza, our goal is to free Gaza,” Netanyahu asserted. He also pushed back against what he called a “global campaign of lies” - and said Chancellor Friedrich Merz of Germany, one of Israel's strongest backers, had “buckled under” by announcing that Germany won't authorise exports of military equipment to Israel that could be used in Gaza until further notice. 
Netanyahu said there is a “fairly short timetable” in mind for next steps in Gaza, but didn't give specifics. The goals there, he said, include demilitarising the territory, the Israeli military having “overriding security control” there and a non-Israeli civilian administration in charge. 
Netanyahu again blamed many of Gaza's problems on the Hamas militant group, including civilian deaths, destruction and shortages of aid. “Hamas still has thousands of armed terrorists in Gaza," he asserted, adding that Palestinians are “begging” the world to be freed from them. 
The prime minister, who has asserted that there is “no starvation in Gaza,” did acknowledge hunger there, saying, “there was a problem with deprivation, no question about it.” Israel wants to increase the number of aid distribution sites, he said, but gave no details.

Topics : israel Gaza West Asia

First Published: Aug 10 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

