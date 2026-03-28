Modi, Trump had a productive conversation: White House on Tuesday talks

US President Donald Trump had a productive conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House said on Friday, referring to the talks between the two leaders on Tuesday.

The New York Times reported that billionaire businessman Elon Musk joined the phone call between Modi and Trump on Tuesday when the two leaders discussed the situation in West Asia.

"President Trump has a great relationship with Prime Minister Modi, and this was a productive conversation," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to PTI when asked for comment on the New York Times report.

Elon Musk participated in a phone call on Tuesday with President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, an unusual appearance by a private citizen on a call between two heads of state during a wartime crisis, the New York Times reported quoting unnamed US officials.