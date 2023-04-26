Home / World News / Washington state bans assault weapons, introduces two other major gun laws

Washington state bans assault weapons, introduces two other major gun laws

Washington Guv also signed into law two other major gun measures, including a 10-day waiting period for gun purchases and a bill that would hold gunmakers liable for negligent sales

Washington
Washington state bans assault weapons, introduces two other major gun laws

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 5:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jay Inslee, Governor of Washington state, has signed legislation to prohibit dozens of semiautomatic rifles.

The bill bans the sale, transfer, distribution, manufacture and importation of 62 gun models it defines as "assault weapons", including AR-15s, AK-47s and similar high-powered rifles that have been used to carry out the mass shootings across the US, Xinhua news agency reported.

"These weapons of war, assault weapons, have no reason other than mass murder," Inslee said at the signing ceremony on Tuesday. "Their only purpose is to kill humans as rapidly as possible in large numbers."

The bill took effect immediately upon Inslee's signature.

Inslee also signed into law two other major gun measures, including a 10-day waiting period for gun purchases and a bill that would hold gunmakers liable for negligent sales.

The three gun bills passed the legislature on largely party line votes, with Republicans opposing them and most Democrats voting in support, according to a report by The Seattle Times.

The signing ceremony took place in the state Capitol, which was closed to the public on Tuesday morning out of security concerns.

The state of Washington joins nine other states, including California, Illinois, New York, Massachusetts, and New Jersey, as well as the District of Columbia, which have imposed bans on AR-15s and similar guns, according to the Giffords Law Center.

--IANS

int/sha

Also Read

Pence calls on Trump to apologise for having dinner with antisemite

US President Biden prepares to announce re-election campaign next week

Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

Biden tells Democrats he wants South Carolina as 1st voting state: Report

Mississippi tornadoes kill 23 people, destroy buildings overnight

Meta Platforms Inc needs a new catalyst after stock's 77% rally

Bankrupt crypto lender Genesis seeks mediator as DCG deal hits impasse

Twitter, YouTube, Insta among sites to face scrutiny under new EU rules

Biden at 80: Back in the ring for possible rematch with Donald Trump

Glenmark to pay $87.5 million to settle lawsuits over a product in US

Topics :washingtonUS gun controlUS gun shooting

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 6:51 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story