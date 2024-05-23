'Watch': Israel shares new video of 'cruel' Hamas as global support weakens

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The three-minute footage was released by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a body established by the families of the abductees who were taken to Gaza as hostages by militant group Hamas (who govern Gaza) in the aftermath of the attack on southern Israel. The forum described the video, which it said was taken by the body cameras of Hamas, as “a damning testament to the nation’s failure to bring home the hostages,” the Times of Israel reported.



The hostages were identified by Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Daniella Gilboa, and Naama Levy. Of the 250 people abducted on October 7, about 129 hostages remain captive under Hamas.

Trigger warning: The following video contains graphic and disturbing content that may be harmful or triggering for some individuals.

Hamas says video is manipulated

Lewd comments such as “these are the Zionists,” and “you are very beautiful” can be heard in the video, which Hamas said was “manipulated and the authenticity of what it contained cannot be confirmed”.

One of the gunmen is heard shouting in Arabic: “You are dogs! We will step on you, dogs!”

“The female soldiers were treated according to the ethics of our resistance and no mistreatment of those soldiers in this unit was proven”, Hamas added, accusing Israel of promoting a “fabricated” narrative.

Israel urges world to support it

Israeli President Issac Herzog condemned Hamas' “cruel atrocity” and urged the world to pay attention. “Those who care about women’s rights must speak out,” he said.

“These girls are still in the captivity of Hamas. Please don't look away,” government spokesperson David Mencer said in hopes to garner wider global support. “Watch the film. Support Israel in bringing our people home.”

Israel’s video came out as the country is facing heat for its counter military operations in Gaza since the October 7 attack. Israel’s ground and air campaign in Gaza has resulted in the death of over 35,000 people, mostly civilians. Additionally, 2.3 million people in Gaza have been rendered homeless in the war, for which Israel has been accused of committing ‘genocide’.

Norway, Ireland to recognise Palestine

On Wednesday, Spain, Ireland, and Norway announced their intention to formally recognise Palestine as a state for the sake of “peace in middle-east.”

Netanyahu has strongly objected to this decision. “A reward for terrorism will not bring peace, and it will not stop us from defeating Hamas either.”

Earlier on Monday, the International Criminal Court (ICC) requested arrest warrants against leaders of Hamas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the crisis.

