Home / World News / Weekly storage of natural gas in US increases to 2,063 bn cubic feet: EIA

Weekly storage of natural gas in US increases to 2,063 bn cubic feet: EIA

The total working gas storage rose by 32.6 per cent from this time last year, or up 19.8 per cent above the five-year average

IANS Houston
Weekly storage of natural gas in US increases to 2,063 bn cubic feet: EIA

1 min read Last Updated : May 05 2023 | 8:00 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Working gas storage in the contiguous US was 2,063 billion cubic feet in the week ending April 28, a net increase of 54 billion cubic feet from the previous week, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a latest report.

The total working gas storage rose by 32.6 per cent from this time last year, or up 19.8 per cent above the five-year average, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the EIA's Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report.

The storage of working gas in the US usually turns to decrease in November and continues to drop in April when heating season ends in the country, according to previous data.

Working gas is defined as the amount of natural gas stored underground that can be withdrawn for use. Its storage capacity can be measured in two ways: design capacity and demonstrated maximum working gas capacity.

The contiguous US consists of the country's 48 adjoining states plus the District of Columbia, and excludes the non-contiguous states of Alaska and Hawaii and all off-shore insular areas.

--IANS

int/sha

Also Read

JSW Energy arm bags two battery energy storage system projects from SECI

Iran to uphold nuke commitments, if sanctions removed: Iranian atomic chief

Tesla Megapack to achieve sustainable energy future for Earth, says Musk

Renewable energy's future in India to depend on innovation: Official

UN nuclear head meets Iranian officials amid enrichment concerns

Iran blames US sanctions for causing environment, health problems

Taiwan trade chief warns against 'unnecessary fear' of China amid tensions

LIVE: Northeast Frontier Railway stops all trains to Manipur amid violence

Donald Trump seeks to move New York criminal case to federal court

US often didn't screen workers at Mexico border migrant centres: Watchdog

Topics :United Statesnatural gas

First Published: May 05 2023 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story