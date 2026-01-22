WEF 2026 Day 4: List of key speakers, major discussions at Davos forum

The fourth day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026 will bring more important talks and discussions in Davos. Many global leaders and well-known business figures, including the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, will take the stage.

The annual meeting began on Monday and will continue until January 23.

Key speakers for WEF 2026 Day 4

Several top leaders from different countries and global institutions will speak on the fourth day. The second last day of the annual summit will start with a conversation with Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California.

Germany’s Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz will share his views on global and European issues. Isaac Herzog, President of Israel, and Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece, will also address the forum. Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto is also among the key speakers. Global financial and trade leaders, including Director-General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgieva, and President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde, will also address the session. Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv, is also set to join a panel discussion focused on entrepreneurship.

From the world of sports, FIFA President Gianni Infantino will talk about football’s global role. The discussions come ahead of the FIFA World Cup, which is set to be hosted for the first time by three nations, including Canada, Mexico and the US, from 11 June to 19 July. The FIFA World Cup holds the title for being the world's most-watched sporting event, with 48 teams set to compete at the finals. What will be discussed? On Day 4, the focus will be on global challenges, the economy, technology, and social issues that affect people around the world. Leaders will talk about whether the middle class can be protected and strengthened. There will be discussions on how to use innovation responsibly and at scale. One session will focus on “factories that think” and the future of manufacturing.