Wells Fargo accused of misleading statement, to pay $1 billion in lawsuit

By Robert Burnson

Wells Fargo & Co. agreed to pay $1 billion to settle a shareholder lawsuit that accused it of making misleading statements about its compliance with federal consent orders following the 2016 scandal involving the opening of unauthorized customer accounts.





The investors sued the bank in 2020 claiming that its former chief executive officer, Tim Sloan, and other executives made misleading statements in testimony before Congress and to investors and the media. The settlement is one of the top six largest securities class-action settlement of the past decade, according to lawyers for the investors, who filed a request Monday for a Manhattan judge to approve the accord.



The proceeds of the settlement will go to investors who bought Wells Fargo stock from February 2, 2018, through March 12, 2020. The investors alleged that the executives presented too rosy a scenario about their interactions with regulators, including not disclosing that their initial reform plans had been rejected by authorities.



The news was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal. “This agreement resolves a consolidated securities class action lawsuit involving the company and several former executives and a director, who have not been with the company for several years,” a Wells Fargo spokesperson said. “While we disagree with the allegations in this case, we are pleased to have resolved this matter.”