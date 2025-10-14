Home / World News / At risk of his career, Trump calls Italian PM Giorgia Meloni 'beautiful'

At risk of his career, Trump calls Italian PM Giorgia Meloni 'beautiful'

Trump also reiterated his claims of having resolved the India-Pakistan conflict, which began in May after India launched missile strikes on Pakistan in Operation Sindoor

Donald Trump immediately acknowledged that his comment might jeopardise his political future but said he was willing to take the risk. (File Photo:PTI)
US President Donald Trump couldn’t stop himself from showering praises on Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. While addressing world leaders at the Gaza Peace Summit in Egypt’s Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh on Monday, Trump referred to Meloni as a “beautiful young woman”. 
He immediately acknowledged that his comment might jeopardise his political future but said he was willing to take the risk. “If you call a woman beautiful in the US, that’s the end of your political career, but I’ll take my chances,” Trump said.

‘You don’t mind being called beautiful, right?’

After making the comment, Trump turned to Meloni for her reaction. “You don’t mind being called beautiful, right?” he asked, adding, “because you are”. The 43-year-old Italian leader, standing behind Trump along with other world leaders, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif, smiled in response.   
Continuing his praise, Trump said, “She’s incredible; they really respect her in Italy. She’s a very successful politician.” Meloni, who has served as Italy’s Prime Minister since 2022, enjoys considerable popularity in India. Trump’s remarks about her quickly went viral across social media platforms.

Trump’s role in India–Pak conflict

During his address, Trump reiterated his claims of having resolved the India–Pakistan conflict, which began in May after India launched missile strikes on Pakistan in Operation Sindoor. The military escalation followed the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, which killed 26 civilians. India accused Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism, an allegation Islamabad denied. 
 
“In my view, India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top, and he has done a fantastic job,” Trump said. “I think that Pakistan and India are going to live very nicely together.”
 

