At risk of his career, Trump calls Italian PM Giorgia Meloni 'beautiful'

He immediately acknowledged that his comment might jeopardise his political future but said he was willing to take the risk. “If you call a woman beautiful in the US, that’s the end of your political career, but I’ll take my chances,” Trump said.

Continuing his praise, Trump said, “She’s incredible; they really respect her in Italy. She’s a very successful politician.” Meloni, who has served as Italy’s Prime Minister since 2022, enjoys considerable popularity in India. Trump’s remarks about her quickly went viral across social media platforms.

After making the comment, Trump turned to Meloni for her reaction. “You don’t mind being called beautiful, right?” he asked, adding, “because you are”. The 43-year-old Italian leader, standing behind Trump along with other world leaders, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif, smiled in response.