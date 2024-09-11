Which celebs are backing Kamala Harris in the US presidential election?

Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris has ramped up her campaign efforts, recently selecting Minnesota Governor and prominent LGBTQ+ ally Tim Walz as her vice-presidential running mate. This decision is already making waves, drawing widespread attention and solidifying her position as a formidable contender against former President Donald J Trump in the 2024 election.

From music legends to political icons, Harris’s star-studded supporter list is expanding rapidly. Here are some of the most notable endorsements:

Joe Biden’s endorsement

After announcing that he would not seek re-election, current President Joe Biden formally endorsed Harris. In a heartfelt message, Harris expressed her gratitude.

“With this selfless and patriotic act, President Biden is doing what he has done throughout his life of service: putting the American people and our country above everything else,” Harris said, according to The Independent.

“I am honoured to have the President’s endorsement, and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” she said, adding, “Over the past year, I have travelled across the country, talking with Americans about the clear choice in this momentous election.”

Beyonce’s silent yet powerful support



Though Beyonce has not made an explicit endorsement, her influence is felt in Harris’s campaign. The pop superstar allowed Harris to use her hit song ‘Freedom’ in campaign ads and events.

Reports also suggest that Beyonce may donate $4 million to the campaign and will attend an upcoming event.

Charli XCX

In true pop-culture fashion, Charli XCX ignited a storm with her three-word tweet labelling Harris as a “brat”, sparking a media frenzy and cultural debate. Despite the buzz, it added to Harris’s visibility in the public eye.

John Legend stands strong

Grammy Award-winning singer John Legend is vocal in his opposition to Trump’s Project 2025 and has pledged his support to Harris. “I’m so ready to work to help unite the pro-democracy coalition to reject Trump’s authoritarian, oppressive Project 2025 and elect Kamala Harris as our president,” Legend tweeted, adding his readiness to assist Harris in her campaign.

Megan Thee Stallion

In a striking display of support, hip hop sensation Megan Thee Stallion performed her hit song ‘Body’ at a Harris rally, bringing her star power to the candidate’s efforts.

Kesha’s viral moment

At a recent live performance, Kesha incorporated a viral audio clip of Harris jokingly saying, “You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?” during her song ‘Blow’, adding a humorous and playful endorsement.”

Katy Perry’s anthem

Pop star Katy Perry embraced Harris’s nomination with a celebratory video, singing, “It’s a woman’s world, and you’re lucky to be living in it,” right after the announcement of Harris’s candidacy.

Ariana Grande lends her voice

Ariana Grande took to Instagram to amplify Biden’s endorsement of Harris. Sharing his statement, she urged Democrats to unite and defeat Trump, adding her full backing to Harris’s nomination.

Cardi B’s elation

Cardi B was among the first to celebrate Harris’s nomination, exclaiming, “AHAHAHAHA LETS GOOOOO I TOLD YALLL KAMALA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THE 2024 candidate… STOP F*** PLAYIN WITH ME!!!!!!” on social media.

Barack and Michelle Obama

In a moment shared on social media, Barack and Michelle Obama conveyed their support for Harris during a phone call, noting that her candidacy would mark a historic milestone in American politics.

Taylor Swift’s joins the list

After the first debate between Harris and Trump, Taylor Swift issued a strong endorsement for the Democratic nominee. Expressing concern over the dangers of artificial intelligence and misinformation, Swift clarified her voting intentions.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Swift wrote in an Instagram post. She lauded Harris’s selection of Tim Walz, stating that he had long championed LGBTQ+ rights, women’s rights, and in vitro fertilisation.