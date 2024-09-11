Who won the debate? Harris vs Trump in a fiery presidential showdown

In the much-anticipated presidential debate between US Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald J Trump, the stage was set for intense confrontations as the candidates clashed in a deeply personal and contentious exchange. The 90-minute debate, expected to be a battle over key policies, quickly turned into a war of words, with character attacks and disputes over crowd sizes dominating the discourse, reported The New York Times.

Trump on the defensive

Throughout the debate, Trump found himself repeatedly on the defensive, particularly on issues like abortion, as Harris seized the opportunity to challenge him. The Vice President landed blows by mocking the attendance at Trump’s rallies and alleging that top American military officials view him as a “disgrace”. Trump, visibly frustrated, responded with sharp retorts, accusing Harris of lacking substantive policies and branding her “the worst vice president in the history of our country.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Political analysts observed that Trump’s combative style often led him off-message, with Harris effectively baiting him into unproductive arguments. The former president’s inability to stay focused on key issues played into Harris’s hands, giving her the upper hand on multiple fronts.

Reactions from both sides



The immediate reactions to the debate were as polarising as the event itself. Democratic strategists hailed Harris’s performance, praising her for being well-prepared and for deftly steering Trump off-topic. On the Republican side, there was frustration over Trump’s missed opportunities, with some conservatives voicing concern that he allowed Harris to take control of the narrative.

“She was exquisitely well prepared, she laid traps, and he chased every rabbit down every hole instead of talking about the things that he should have been talking about. This is the difference between someone who is well prepared and someone unprepared,” former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a Republican who had supported Trump in 2016, told ABC.

Other commentators echoed similar sentiments, with Caitlin Legacki, a Democratic strategist, saying, “Harris repeatedly baited him into going off-topic or doubling down on his most unpopular positions. She cleared the bar in terms of telling her personal story, going deep enough on policy, but also showing she has the chops to go toe to toe with anyone.”

However, Republican voices remained critical of both the moderators and Trump’s performance. Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt lambasted the debate’s format, accusing the moderators of favouring Harris and criticising Trump for not seizing more chances. “Trump did not win the debate, but I think he won the election with an assist to ABC because it was so in the tank for Harris that it was repulsive,” Hewitt said, while adding that Harris dodged tough questions.

Divisive style and missed opportunities



Many commentators pointed to Trump’s fiery style, which, while energising his base, may have alienated undecided voters. Guy Benson, political editor at Townhall.com, noted that “Trump was poorly prepared and unfocused, left many points on the field, and missed numerous opportunities to press a case against her. He took a lot of bait.” Despite landing a few sharp blows, Benson argued that Trump’s approach left much to be desired.

On policy, Trump’s focus on tariffs as a cure-all for economic woes came under scrutiny. Eswar Prasad, a former head of the International Monetary Fund’s China division, said, “Trump continues to highlight tariffs as the solution to a range of problems, failing to recognise that it would worsen inflation and not generate revenues from China.”

Harris, meanwhile, pivoted the conversation toward broader concerns over US manufacturing and competition with China.

Harris stands strong



While some Republican strategists felt Trump’s aggressive approach landed him some points, Harris’s smart demeanour and ability to turn the conversation back to key issues helped solidify her standing. Henrietta Treyz, managing partner at Veda Partners, pointed out that Harris played the “long game,” allowing Trump to tout controversial alliances and fringe conspiracy theories before questioning his temperament for the presidency.

Republican strategist Lance Trover acknowledged Harris’s ability to provoke Trump, saying, “When the debate focused on the border and economy, Trump had the upper hand, but too often he took the bait from the VP, giving her a pass. While the vice president clearly got under President Trump’s skin, she offered little beyond platitudes.”

The debate’s implications on the race remain unclear, but Democratic strategists believe Harris’s strong performance may have given her a crucial boost. On the other hand, some Republicans remain hopeful that Trump’s passionate, if sometimes chaotic, delivery still resonates with his core supporters.

A divided audience



The debate showcased a deeply divided electorate, with reactions mirroring the stark partisan divide that has characterised American politics. Some viewers, like Alyssa Farah Griffin, former White House communications director under Trump, saw the debate as a moment of reckoning for Trump’s supporters, commenting, “A lot of Trump’s supporters are tuning in tonight to see the mask fall off... There will be some genuinely surprised & disappointed Trump supporters after tonight’s performance.”

President Biden, in a rare post-debate comment, weighed in by praising Harris, saying, “Wasn’t even close. VP Harris proved she’s the best choice to lead our nation forward.”