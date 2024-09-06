Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Whistleblower alleges BofA of sharing non-public information: WSJ

Whistleblower alleges BofA of sharing non-public information: WSJ

The whistleblower's complaint was filed in June, according to the report

Bank of America, foreign banks, BoA, BOA, America
Bank of America | Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 11:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A whistleblower complaint has alleged that Bank of America shared non-public information with some investors before it sold roughly $200 million worth of stock for some clients in India, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

A Bank of America spokesperson told Reuters it had found no evidence to support these claims. “We take complaints seriously and thoroughly investigate them,” the spokesperson said. “In instances where we conclude there has been inappropriate behavior, we take disciplinary action.”

The whistleblower’s complaint was filed in June, according to the report.

Sharing non-public information ahead of an announcement can allow some investors to profit from expected price moves.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Warren Buffett shrinks stake, sells more BofA shares worth $982 mn

Warren Buffett's Berkshire halves stake in Apple, now has $270 bn cash pile

Consumers could become discouraged unless rates drop: Bank of America CEO

RBI to lower rates by 100 bps by March 2026, as inflation eases: BOA

Berkshire's cash hits $277 bn as Warren Buffett pulls back from stocks

Topics :Bank of AmericaUnited StatesThe Wall Street Journal

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 11:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story