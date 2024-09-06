Whistleblower alleges BofA of sharing non-public information: WSJ

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

A whistleblower complaint has alleged that Bank of America shared non-public information with some investors before it sold roughly $200 million worth of stock for some clients in India, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.A Bank of America spokesperson told Reuters it had found no evidence to support these claims. “We take complaints seriously and thoroughly investigate them,” the spokesperson said. “In instances where we conclude there has been inappropriate behavior, we take disciplinary action.”The whistleblower’s complaint was filed in June, according to the report.Sharing non-public information ahead of an announcement can allow some investors to profit from expected price moves.