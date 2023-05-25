WHO chief warns countries about 'Disease X'; here's all you need to know



Dr Tedros emphasised the need for preparedness, he highlighted this as a generational commitment that requires sustained attention. World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned countries across the world about pathogens that can lead to pandemics in the future and urged the nation to be prepared. He said that "the next pandemic will not wait for us. We must be ready."



The priority diseases list of the WHO According to WHO's website, the areas to prioritise for research and development in emergency contexts. In this, the health agency listed a number of priority diseases that can pose the greatest public health risk due to their potential to turn into epidemics.



What is disease X? The list included diseases like Covid-19, Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever, Ebola virus disease and Marburg disease, Lassa fever, MERS-CoV and SARS, Nipah and henipaviral diseases, Rift Valley fever, Zika, and "Disease X".



This list was first published in 2017 and the order of prioritisation was done in 2018. While all the other names might sound familiar, the inclusion of "Disease X" is something that needs further explanation. According to the WHO, "Disease X represents the knowledge that a serious international epidemic could be caused by a pathogen currently unknown to cause human disease. The R&D Blueprint explicitly seeks to enable early cross-cutting R&D preparedness that is also relevant for an unknown “Disease X”."