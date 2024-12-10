Luigi Mangione, accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO, finds support online

Luigi Mangione, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel. He also faces three gun-related charges and forgery. Mangione was apprehended 375 kilometres away in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after a tip from a McDonald’s led police to him.

The incident has sparked polarising reactions, with many sharing grievances about the US healthcare system.

What happened?

On Wednesday, December 4, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot in broad daylight while heading to an investor conference scheduled for 6:45 am. Armed with a gun, the suspect approached Thompson from behind and shot him “at least once in the back and at least once in the right calf,” NBC News reported.

The shooting occurred outside the New York Hilton Midtown hotel and was captured by multiple security cameras. Videos of the incident were widely circulated online.

The suspect fled the scene on an electric bike. Thompson was pronounced dead at 7:12 am at Mount Sinai West.

Investigators believe the murder was premeditated.

Ammunition and the manifesto

Ammunition found at the crime scene bore phrases like “delay,” “deny,” and “depose,” commonly associated with critics of the insurance industry. The New York Times reported that Mangione was carrying a handwritten manifesto detailing grievances against healthcare companies, accusing them of prioritising profits over patient care.

Police are investigating whether Mangione’s actions were linked to specific workplace grievances or broader systemic frustrations.

Polarising public response

The public reaction to Thompson’s death has been starkly divided.

“I’m horrified by the assassination of Brian Thompson. I’m also horrified that we let people die without medical care,” wrote Francine Prose in The Guardian, reflecting widespread sentiment.

Doctors have voiced frustrations over insurance hurdles, and many patients have shared harrowing stories of denied care and crippling medical debt. Viral comments like, “Thoughts and deductibles to the family. Unfortunately, my condolences are out-of-network,” highlight the dissatisfaction with the US healthcare system.

While some sympathise with Mangione, others condemned the celebratory tone surrounding Thompson’s death, urging empathy.

Social media backlash

Mangione’s arrest has fuelled online discourse, with hashtags like #FreeLuigi trending on platforms such as X, Instagram, TikTok, and Reddit. His Instagram account, @luigi.from.fiji, has gained over 21,500 followers as users rally behind him, portraying him as an anti-establishment figure.

Criticism of the US healthcare system has intensified, with many citing personal struggles with insurers.

Protests over healthcare policies

Thompson’s killing has become a symbol of systemic frustrations in the US healthcare industry. The case has reignited calls for reforms, including single-payer healthcare, with critics arguing that practices like prior authorisation and claim denials exacerbate inequality.

A recent Senate report highlighting increased denial rates for Medicare Advantage plans has further intensified public outrage.

Timeline of key events

Here is a timeline of the incident and subsequent investigation, as reported by The Associated Press:

November 24

• 10:11 pm: Mangione arrives in New York City on a Greyhound bus and takes a taxi to the Hilton Midtown area.

• He checks into the HI New York City Hostel using a suspected fake ID and remains masked throughout his stay.

December 4

• 5:30 am: Leaves the hostel and heads towards the Hilton Midtown hotel.

• 6:44 am: Shoots Brian Thompson outside the hotel and flees on an electric bike.

• 6:48 am: Discards a gray backpack in Central Park at 60th Street and Center Drive.

• 7:04 am: Hails a taxi at 86th Street and Amsterdam Avenue and heads to the George Washington Bridge Bus Terminal, leaving the city on a bus.

December 9

• 9:14 am: Police in Altoona, Pennsylvania, respond to a tip and arrest Mangione at a McDonald’s. He is found carrying a gun believed to have been used in the killing.