Friday, September 05, 2025 | 07:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / UK Deputy PM Angela Rayner resigns over tax issues, triggering reshuffle

UK Deputy PM Angela Rayner resigns over tax issues, triggering reshuffle

Rayner's resignation came after the government's independent ethics adviser, Laurie Magnus, delivered a report to the premier on Friday that found she had breached the ministerial code of conduct

Angela Rayner

Rayner acknowledged on Wednesday that she had underpaid property taxes on the purchase of an £800,000 ($1.1 million) home in Hove, in southern England. (Image: X/@AngelaRayner)

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UK Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner resigned from her post after a watchdog’s investigation into her tax affairs, triggering a government reshuffle and throwing Keir Starmer’s premiership into further disarray. 
Rayner’s resignation came after the government’s independent ethics adviser, Laurie Magnus, delivered a report to the premier on Friday that found she had breached the ministerial code of conduct. Magnus said that while Rayner had “acted with integrity” in the course of the investigation, she had broken the rules governing ministers’ behavior by failing to pay the correct taxes on a property purchase. 
Starmer planned to conduct a government reshuffle on Friday afternoon, a government spokesperson said, without elaborating on what posts would be involved. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves will remain in her role, according to a person familiar with the matter. 
 
The acrimonious departure of the minister who was on paper the second-most senior member of Starmer’s administration is a significant loss that threatens to further darken the mood surrounding the governing Labour Party. Starmer has become unpopular since winning the general election last July and his party trails Nigel Farage’s Reform UK in opinion polls. 
It leaves a power vacuum at the top of the government that will need to be filled at a time when Starmer can ill-afford fresh internal pressures, a matter complicated by the fact Labour’s deputy leader role is an elected post. Rayner also quit her party role, triggering an internal election to replace her in that position, a person familiar with the matter said. 

Also Read

US Postal Service, postal ballots, mails, mail-in, elections

Why India, UK, Denmark are suspending postal shipments to the US

Liberty Steel

Liberty Steels pushed into liquidation move puts 1,500 jobs at risk

Swraj Paul

Lord Swraj Paul: The peer who changed India Inc's governance debatepremium

Swraj Paul

NRI industrialist Swraj Paul passes away in London at 94

DLFCAMELLIASFORSUNAIN

UK businessman Sukhpal Ahluwalia buys Rs 100 cr flat in DLF Camellias

Rayner acknowledged on Wednesday that she had underpaid property taxes on the purchase of an £800,000 ($1.1 million) home in Hove, in southern England. That followed days of media reports about her complex financial arrangements after her divorce, which she said were put in place in the interest of her child, who is disabled. 
The revelations were particularly awkward because Rayner also held the role of housing secretary in addition to being deputy prime minister. She was also Labour’s chief attack dog against Conservative politicians during the party’s years in opposition, and had frequently calling for Tory ministers to resign, including over claims they had avoided tax, leaving her open to the charge of hypocrisy. 
Rayner’s effective sacking from government would appear to put her political future into question. She had been tipped as a potential successor to Starmer as prime minister and was a popular figure among both party members and trade unions, something that would have seen her be a front-runner in any future leadership contest. Those prospects have likely been badly damaged by her admission she had underpaid her taxes.

More From This Section

Tesla, Elon Musk

Elon Musk to be world's first trillionaire with new compensation package?

China, China flag

EU pork faces anti-dumping duties up to 62.4% as China steps up tariffs

(From left) Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, in China's Tianjin on Monday

Trump says India and Russia appear 'lost' to 'deepest, darkest China'

grocery, food prices

World food prices hit over 2-year high in August, says FAO report

US President Donald Trump

Trump urges European leaders to stop Russian oil imports, cites Ukraine war

Topics : UK resignations tax frauds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon