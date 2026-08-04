Apple has launched a fresh legal challenge against the UK government's attempt to gain access to encrypted user data, the Financial Times reported.

The iPhone maker has approached the UK's Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) after authorities issued a new order requiring the company to provide access to encrypted cloud backups of users in Britain.

The latest move comes about a year after the UK dropped an earlier, broader demand following tensions with the United States.

What is the dispute about?

According to a court order, Apple filed its latest complaint after receiving a new "technical capability notice" (TCN) from the UK government.

Last year, Britain withdrew an earlier proposal that would have required Apple to create a "backdoor" allowing authorities to access encrypted data belonging to users in both the UK and the US. The decision followed diplomatic concerns raised by Washington, the news report said. However, UK authorities later issued a revised notice that applied only to users in Britain. What is a Technical Capability Notice? A Technical Capability Notice (TCN) is issued under the UK's Investigatory Powers Act. It allows the government to require technology companies to help security agencies access customer data when legally authorised.

The UK government says such powers are necessary to support investigations into serious crimes, including terrorism and child sexual abuse. The notices can require companies to provide access even when the data is protected by strong encryption. Why is Apple opposing the order? Apple has repeatedly argued that creating any form of access to encrypted data would weaken the security of its products for all users. The company has maintained that once a backdoor exists, it could increase the risk of misuse or cyberattacks, the news report said. What role are privacy groups playing? The tribunal has also informed privacy rights organisation Privacy International about Apple's latest case. The group, along with Liberty, had already filed a separate legal challenge against the government's use of Technical Capability Notices.